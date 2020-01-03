7 tips for transitioning back to work after the holidays

Ease back into things

Even if your to-do list is super-long, pace yourself. Krystal Reddick-Pollard, founder of Total Life Care Coaching in Elizabeth, N.J., said you should try to avoid overwhelming yourself. Reddick-Pollard recommended planning to give yourself some time to breathe.

“If you can, take breaks every hour or every other hour, for two or three minutes, take a walk, drink some water,” she said. “Try to get up and move your body”

Shesheena Bray, a West Philadelphia therapist and founder of Going Inward Wellness, said that when organizing priorities, go for what’s feasible, for the “low-hanging fruit.” Bray said it’s worth asking, “What are the things that you can take on that (you can accomplish that) can make you feel good?”

Look back to your previous goals

Don’t let your old goals disappear. “I would first encourage people to go back to the commitments you’ve already made,” Bray said. The distance between 2019 and 2020, she noted, is just one day after all. When thinking through those goals, Bray said, see what you want to modify or retool for the new year.