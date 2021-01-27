Top HSHS leader retiring after overseeing growth in Catholic system, COVID-19 impact

The top administrator at Hospital Sisters Health System, which operates HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur and 14 other Catholic hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, plans to retire in the second half of 2021.

Mary Starmann-Harrison, 66, has led the $2.3 billion-a-year system, which employs about 15,000 people, for the past 10 years. A national search is underway to find her replacement, according to the system, based in rural Sangamon County near Riverton.

"Mary's contributions to the HSHS ministry over the past decade have far exceeded the usual measures for success," Sister Jomary Trstensky, chairwoman of Hospital Sisters Ministries, said in a news release.

"In everything she undertook, she acted with passion and with personal investment in the underlying HSHS mission," Trstensky said. "She maintained an absolute vigilance for the religious values of the organization even while she searched for new and contemporary ways of serving those entrusted to our care."