Trusting injection drug users with IV antibiotics at home: It can work

“Every time someone uses injection drugs, they’re putting themselves at risk for a very complicated infection,” Price said.

Treatment options for endocarditis patients with a history of drug use are limited. Some skilled nursing facilities, home care agencies and antibiotic infusion companies decline to work with these patients once they’re released from a hospital. And, Price said, some of her patients aren’t willing to remain in a hospital for weeks on end just to finish a round of IV antibiotics.

“They kind of get stir crazy,” she said. “You can imagine it’s almost like being held captive for six weeks, especially when you’re feeling fine now because the infection is clearing. A huge problem is that some of them can’t last — and so they leave before the six weeks are over.”

Patients who don’t complete their course of antibiotics can end up with a recurring infection and a repeat trip to the hospital.