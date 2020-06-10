Tzedakah Christian Health Clinic in Decatur closes

“We've been averaging around 20 (clients) a year,” Minton said. “There's a population without insurance we were federally approved to serve, and I think perhaps the number of potential clients dropped, the city population dropped. There were several things happening at the same time. We also, as a consequence, lost a lot of donors, so donations dropped as well. Less people means less donations.”

In addition, Dr. David Gregory, the clinic physician, accepted a position in Peoria, making him less available to the clinic. Minton said he quoted Ecclesiastes 3 to the board prior to the vote to close: “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.”

“He was alluding to the fact that this was a mission and unfortunately the mission is over,” Minton said.

By pulling together, the clinic's board found places to donate their medical supplies and equipment. A local nursing home received gowns, gloves and masks. HSHS Mission Outreach sent a truck for the rest, which will be taken to countries like Haiti and Nigeria, where they have very little in the way of medical supplies.