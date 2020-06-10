Tzedakah Christian Health Clinic in Decatur closes

DECATUR — Tzedakah Christian Health Center is permanently closed.
Nurse practitioner Judy Minton announced the closing via a letter posted on social media this week, signed by the Board of Directors.
The free clinic, which opened in January 2014, operated in the former education wing at Central United Methodist Church, 269 W. Eldorado St. The building was sold and the new owners told the board on May 7 that they had to move out. The clinic's lease expired May 31.
“That didn't allow us much time to make a lot of preparations,” Minton said. “We had approached the buyers about a grace period to get our belongings out and they said no.”
The buyer is the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, based in Normal. Attempts to contact the organization were unsuccessful.
Tzedakah not only offered medical care to those in need, but often a meal, a prayer, rides and other assistance. The clinic's number of clients had declined in recent months, Minton said, possibly due to the Affordable Care Act and the fact that the clinic was only allowed to serve those with no insurance coverage at all. With Crossing Healthcare expanding and offering services and ongoing care to low-income patients, there was less need for Tzedakah, and the board had considered ceasing operations anyway.
“We've been averaging around 20 (clients) a year,” Minton said. “There's a population without insurance we were federally approved to serve, and I think perhaps the number of potential clients dropped, the city population dropped. There were several things happening at the same time. We also, as a consequence, lost a lot of donors, so donations dropped as well. Less people means less donations.”
In addition, Dr. David Gregory, the clinic physician, accepted a position in Peoria, making him less available to the clinic. Minton said he quoted Ecclesiastes 3 to the board prior to the vote to close: “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.”
“He was alluding to the fact that this was a mission and unfortunately the mission is over,” Minton said.
By pulling together, the clinic's board found places to donate their medical supplies and equipment. A local nursing home received gowns, gloves and masks. HSHS Mission Outreach sent a truck for the rest, which will be taken to countries like Haiti and Nigeria, where they have very little in the way of medical supplies.
“We're blessing people around the world that we'll never know about,” Minton said. She also expressed gratitude to the volunteers who have helped out over the last six years.
