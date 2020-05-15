University of Illinois emergency ventilator project finds a manufacturer

“Carle was planning for a worst-case scenario, where there would be hundreds, or even thousands, of patients in our community that needed a ventilator and one would not be available to them,” King said. “Of course, this situation has not transpired, very fortunately for us. But around this time, there were many communities around the country and around the world that were grappling with the exponential increase in COVID cases and the potential that some hospitals would be overwhelmed.”

The university decided to make the design available as a free license to anybody interested. More than 60 companies, across 15 countries, have become licensees. But Belkin will be the first to actually make the machines.

California-based Belkin is owned by Foxconn Interconnect Technologies, a subsidiary of the massive Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group. Foxconn Internet Technologies and U. of I. have an existing relationship, as the company announced a $50 million gift last year to fund a partnership with the university to build a new technology development center for the Grainger College of Engineering. The company also has an office in the university’s research park in Champaign.