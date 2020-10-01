University of Illinois nurses vote to approve new contract, following week-long strike

During the strike, the hospital worked with an agency to bring in temporary nurses, asked ambulances to take new patients elsewhere, didn’t take patient transfers from other hospitals and canceled elective procedures.

The strike was supposed to include all the union nurses, but a Cook County judge ruled that 525 nurses who work in critical care units couldn’t participate because it would endanger patients' safety. The University of Illinois Board of Trustees had sued to keep many of the nurses from striking.

The hospital also reached tentative agreements with four bargaining units of the Service Employees International Union Local 73 last week, ending a strike by about 4,000 of that union’s workers. Those workers included clerical, technical, building and maintenance and professional employees at the hospital as well as the University of Illinois at Chicago and regional medical schools in Peoria, Rockford and Urbana.

Those workers are in the process of voting on the tentative contracts, and results are expected in coming days.

Nurses at other hospitals in Illinois and across the country have also gone on strike in recent years over staffing issues.

Earlier this year, more than 700 nurses at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet went on strike for more than two weeks over staffing levels and issues related to pay and benefits. Last year, about 2,200 nurses at the University of Chicago Medical Center went on a one-day strike, which was followed by a four-day lockout.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0