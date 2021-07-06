Vaccination clinic offered to Decatur school staff and students

The patient must be able to return to the health department, located at 1221 E. Condit St., during regular business hours on July 29 for the second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor during the clinic. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.