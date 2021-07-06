 Skip to main content
Vaccination clinic offered to Decatur school staff and students

Over the past week, new COVID cases are up more than 9% across the country,  as vaccine hesitancy remains high, mask mandates ease and the Delta variant spreads.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department will be offering a Pfizer vaccination clinic for Decatur Public School students and staff from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at MacArthur High School, 1499 W. Grand Ave., Decatur.

The walk-in clinic is available for those ages 12 years and older. A photo ID or insurance card is recommended.

The patient must be able to return to the health department, located at 1221 E. Condit St., during regular business hours on July 29 for the second dose.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the minor during the clinic. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian. The form must be brought to the clinic. It can be found at  https://bit.ly/3vWaxzO.

