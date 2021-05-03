Vaccine clinic planned at Decatur's Gateway Community Center

DECATUR — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7, at the Gateway Community Center, 1145 E. Cantrell St. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered and those who receive the first dose at the clinic can receive their second dose there in two weeks or at any Walgreens.

The clinic is sponsored by Walgreens in cooperation with Richland Community College and Southside Improvement Association. Appointments are preferred. Register through the Walgreens appointment scheduler, online at wagsoutreach.com/ss/GAT580625 or scan the QR code.

Walk-ins will be available, but are not guaranteed as scheduled appointments will be honored ahead of walk-ins.

You must be 16 or older to receive the vaccine and if you are younger than 18, a parent or guardian must be present.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

