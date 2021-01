Vaccines soon available for Christian County residents aged 65 years and older

TAYLORVILLE— Health officials are holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Christian County residents 65 years and older.

The drive-thru clinic will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Christian County Fairgrounds in Taylorville.

Qualifying residents will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-serve basis and approximately 300 doses are available, according to the Christian County Public Health Department. The clinic will be closed once all doses are gone.

Department officials anticipate holding a vaccine clinic once a week and information regarding future clinics and changes to the rollout will be shared via social media and local media outlets.

