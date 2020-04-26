Virtual ceremony to honor Macon County workers who have died from job-related injuries

The Facebook ceremony will have a listing of the workers’ names, workforce facts and statistics, and OSHA laws. “By doing it online we will get more exposure,” Rueff said.

Worker protection and devices are more recognizable now with a simple trip to the grocery store. Masks, gloves and Plexiglas dividers are in place to protect the employees, as well as the public.

Although a crowd will not be surrounding the monument, a wreath will be placed near it on Tuesday.

Lloyd Holman, one of the event organizers, said families often reach out to him hoping to add a name to the memorial. He also finds names while researching other stories.

The names of the six men added to this year’s monument died several years ago, including Montgomery, who passed away 1916. “He got hit in the head at work,” Holman said. “He ended up in a mental hospital in Jacksonville. He died from his injuries.”

Holman investigates the names and circumstances surrounding the deaths. “Some family members don’t quite remember exactly right,” he said. “I’ve tried to go back to whatever reporting was done. But family history is always good.”

There were no names added to to the memorial last year, Holman said.