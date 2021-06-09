Want to give blood? Here are some Macon County collection events

DECATUR — Three opportunities have been announced for those interested in donating blood.
- Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance will host a blood drive at Antioch Christian Church from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 14, Fellowship Hall, 5409 E. US 36, Decatur.
- The blood mobile will be parked at the The Holy Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, at 2400 S. Franklin St., Decatur.
- D1 Naz will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at 1177 W. Hickory Point Road, Decatur.
Each donor will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card.
To schedule a donation, visit bloodcenter.org. Identification, mask and registration are required to donate.
