Watch now: $50,000 raised at Decatur Alzheimer's event

DECATUR — When Diana Clark’s sister Stephanie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012, her sister got involved with the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to raise awareness of the disease.

Clark‘s sister died last June, and to honor her memory, family members and friends continue to walk in her memory and in support of others.

“It started with her making a few mistakes and came to find out it wasn’t her making the mistakes, but the disease taking over her,” Clark said. “You’ve got to be that person that looks out for them and if there’s an issue, look into it.”

Clark’s sister was honored at Decatur’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday in Fairview Park, where hundreds showed support to those who are suffering or have died from the disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and in Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease.

More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, with approximately 381,000 caregivers in Illinois.

Kate Wilson, the walk manager, said the event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

After last year’s virtual walk, Wilson said, she was concerned about the turnout this year, but they still managed to get 200 people registered and raise about $50,000 for local Alzheimer’s research and support services.

“My favorite part is that people are coming together for one cause and they can see that they are not alone in this,” Wilson said. “There are others going through this and they can be here to support each other.”

Wilson said people can still participate virtually and use an app on the Alzheimer's Association's website to track their walk from home.

Promise Garden flowers were handed out during the event, with each color representing the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s, Wilson said.

The colors included blue to signify someone with Alzheimer’s; yellow to signify someone who helps others with Alzheimer’s; purple to signify someone who lost a loved one due to Alzheimer’s; and orange to signify someone who wants a world without Alzheimer’s.

“When I see all of the families that come out to honor the ones that they’ve lost, we need to show them support and we need to show support to the ones that are going through it now,” said Lori Powers, co-chair of the walk. “Just makes me keep coming back.”

Powers, who has participated in the walk for nine years, said Alzheimer’s is not only a financial burden with all the costs associated with treatments and screenings, but it also can take a toll on the family members who care for the individual.

Powers said the walk brings a variety of sponsors, from health care groups to organizations that help families who have a loved ones with Alzheimer’s. PawPrint Ministries, for example, is a nonprofit that brings comfort dogs to people who are sick, tired and overwhelmed.

Heather Owens, team recruiter for the walk, said the event acts as a support system for people dealing with Alzheimer’s, like herself with her grandmother, who is battling the disease after being diagnosed eight years ago.

The outpouring of support is touching, she said.

"This walk makes me emotional every year.”

