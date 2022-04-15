Watch now: 911 dispatchers offer calm voice at difficult times

DECATUR — When a person calls 911 scared and worried, Samantha Wood is one of the operators ready to help, no matter the situation.

She and her co-workers are the first first-responders.

The officers and firefighters first on the scene rely on the information given by the operators and dispatchers, such as Wood. “Because without us, you really don’t get help,” she said.

Decorations, snacks and prize-filled Easter eggs embellished the building in honor of the holiday. The special day was established in 1994, to recognize the employees in the 911 industry, including the operators and dispatchers.

“Emergency communication specialists are what we call them here in Macon County,” said Desiree Wright, senior communications supervisor for the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center. “But telecommunicators kind of encompass all of those people.”

The specialists correspond with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur Police Department, city and county fire departments and 911 callers. “There’s a lot of multitasking,” Wright said about the job.

On Thursday, the Illinois Senate unanimously voted on the 3127 Bill to classify telecommunicators as first responders, making them eligible for more benefits. A telecommunicator is currently classified as a clerical position.

Wood said she has worked as a secretary in a doctor’s office. “It’s nowhere near the same,” she said.

Wood is also a volunteer firefighter with the Long Creek fire department. She began her training as a communication specialist more than a year ago. “I didn’t know half the things that I know now that go on behind the scenes,” she said. “But I love helping people.”

Each call is a different situation. The operators may help administer CPR, deliver a baby, or get someone arrested.

“It’s our responsibility to make sure we’re asking the right questions, we’re getting the right information for them (first responders),” Wright said.

Training for a telecommunicator takes approximately 10 months. The intense work gives the employee hands-on experiences. “Where we see the high turnover rate is in training,” Wright said. “It’s moving very fast paced. You have to be able to make a quick decision.”

Education includes information on local and state laws as well as emergency medical dispatch licensing. “We try to keep people safe in an unsafe situation,” Wright said.

The supervisors try to make the environment as positive and healthy as possible, considering the nature of the work. “Nobody’s calling us to tell us they’re having a great day,” Wright said. “Something has happened and they’re in some type of crisis.”

At least four Macon County telecommunicators must be near the phones at all times, Wright said. “And we’re taking on about 650 calls a day,” she said.

Wright has a staff of experienced telecommunicators. “You have to be dedicated to wanting to help your community,” Wright said.

The supervisors have also noticed telecommunicators often have a Type A personality. “They’re all very independent, they’re all go-getters,” Wright said. “But we want every person that walks through the door to be successful.”

Jayme Moore has been on the phone for 31 years. As a 911 operator, he has answered the calls of many distressed, scared and frustrated people.

From day one, the job has been exciting. “My first day was New Year’s Eve,” he said. “I didn’t want to come back.”

He was 19 years old and questioned if this was the career for him. “Now I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Moore said.

According to the operators, a patient personality is key to the job. “Because you never know what’s going to happen,” Moore said. “And you have to be able to take insults. People are calling you on their worst day. You can’t take it personally.”

One of Moore’s most memorable calls hit him personally when his mother passed away. “She was in hospice care,” Moore said. “We dispatched the coroner and I had to speak to him.”

Although the past week has been a time for appreciation and celebration among each other, the communication specialists do hear positive feedback from others in the community. Each Saturday they will receive a call from a woman, just to say how thankful she is for their work. “And that she’s praying for us,” Moore said. “When Miss Taylor calls in, it’s guaranteed to be a good thing.”

The dispatchers and operators kept the fun going during the week with extra activities, including an ice cream bar, games and an Easter egg hunt.

“We really celebrate our people,” Wright said. “Just try to make it as fun of a week as possible.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.