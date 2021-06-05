Watch now: Cancer survivors celebrate with drive-through event in Decatur

Sue Force is a one-year survivor of breast cancer, and her daughter-in-law, Lindsey Force, is a four-year survivor of kidney cancer.
Both were on hand to wave and cheer other survivors on Saturday at a drive-through event at Richland Community College. Caregivers and survivors could drive through the Shilling Center parking lot where people waited with signs, balloons, cheers and applause.
Lindsey Force's cancer was confined to her kidney and she considers herself to have had an easier time than many cancer survivors have had. Removal of the cancerous kidney was all that was necessary, she said.
“I still have one,” she said.
“So do I,” quipped Sue Force, who lost a breast to cancer.
“We decided to have a parade because we weren't able to gather at the (Decatur) Conference Center as we normally do,” said Valerie Jordan, director of oncology services at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. “So we wanted to do something special for our survivors and this is what we came up with.”
Cindy Stuckey worked in cancer research before being diagnosed with kidney cancer. Now a survivor of more than two years, she was helping hand out goody bags to survivors with her daughter, Paige.
“She has a servant's heart,” Jordan said, giving her a hug.
One large group of people cheering the survivors was made up of the radiation oncology department workers from Decatur Memorial Hospital, with signs saying things like, “Don't look back; you're not going that way,” and “Been there, beat that.”
“We just want to show our support,” said Jill Andrews, director of radiation oncology services, waving and cheering as a survivor drove by. “We recognize so many of (the people driving through).”
The annual Relay for Life to raise money for cancer research, which was online-only last year, will be different but in person this year. It's set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 16.
PHOTOS BY CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Friday during opening ceremonies for Relay for Life of Macon County on the campus of Richland Community College. Opening ceremonies included a blessing by Deb McCammack and a survivor, caregiver & team laps around the luminaria.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Jazmin Henderson, Blake Force and Sam Force hold signs celebrating cancer survivors on Saturday at Richland Community College. The family has been touched by cancer twice, with both Sam's wife Sue and Blake's wife Lindsey surviving the disease.