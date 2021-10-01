Watch now: Central Illinois medical leaders urge vaccinations as COVID strains hospitals

BLOOMINGTON — They're tired, yet cautiously hopeful about the future. They're frustrated with the repetition, but they won't stop urging people to get the vaccine.

That was the message from Central Illinois health leaders who joined The Pantagraph for a virtual roundtable to discuss all things COVID-19 Friday afternoon.

Guests included the following:

Dr. Ted Clark, a practicing emergency physician and chief medical officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital, part of Memorial Health

Dr. Dexter Hazlewood, internal medicine physician with HSHS Medical Group in Decatur

Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Carle Eureka Hospital

Lisa Pittman, vice president and chief nursing officer at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington

Perhaps the most important message they could each endorse, they said, was the importance of as many people as possible getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

While that message has been repeated over and over since early this year, the strain that vaccination holdouts continue to have on the medical community remains ongoing as the pandemic approaches its two-year mark in 2022.

"I'm very frustrated and I think a lot of our health care workers are very frustrated, too," Nevin said. "I talked with a physician the other day who had 21 patients to see: 11 of them were unvaccinated. He's just beating his head against the wall, saying 'What are you doing?' That's exhausting.'"

Nevin said one of the best approaches leaders in the medical community can take is "leading by example" — which is what physicians at Carle Health have done, he said, with around 97% of them having gotten their shots.

The remainder, he added, have medical exemptions.

All speakers at Friday's roundtable said vaccinations reduce the likelihood of a breakthrough COVID case landing a person in a hospital bed, a resource that's been intermittently scarce throughout the pandemic.

COVID patients are part of the reason hospital beds have filled, but delayed screenings or put-off medical procedures are also a contributing factor to the filling of hospital beds around the area, the speakers said.

A backlog of patients who need to be transferred to long-term care facilities that are short of both staff and beds is also playing a role in how full hospitals are in Central Illinois.

"In terms of immediate COVID volume, we're at a plateau or a slight decline in terms of the Delta surge right now, but we're still having high capacity due to trying to get patients to long-term care facilities," Clark said.

Added Hazelwood: "What the (data) is showing is that the patients that are being hospitalized, especially with COVID, they're all pretty much unvaccinated. So, yes, there's a clear correlation between our behavior, the percentages of vaccination rates and clogging up the medical system."

While Friday's speakers shared optimism about the potential for additional treatments of COVID that are pending federal approval and praised Illinois' overall response to the pandemic compared to that of neighboring states, they urged people to continue mitigation efforts to help ease the burden on health care workers.

"This isn't over," Pittman said. "We still need to keep working on alleviating the strain on the health care system. We still have to continue with the washing of the hands, wearing masks and getting vaccinated."

