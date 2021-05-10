 Skip to main content
Watch now: Central Illinois nurses in great demand
HEALTH CARE

Watch now: Central Illinois nurses in great demand

DECATUR — The medical field was already a growth area for those considering careers even before the pandemic, but the need is even more critical now.

Decatur Memorial Hospital held a recruiting/hiring event on Monday and if the fit was right, interviewers were offering to hire people on the spot. Sourcing Manager Megan Nelson said the event sought new graduates, experienced nurses, certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses.

“We do have a lot of positions,” she said. “Health care is ever-growing and everything that's been going on over the last year, we really are in need of some strong, passionate clinicians to help make a difference in our community.”

During the worst of the pandemic in 2020, she said, a lot of people weren't looking for jobs or were hesitant to work in non-clinical fields. Now that things are opening up, she said, the hospital is encouraging people to come back to the workforce, understanding that it's safe to do so.

According to the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center, registered nurses are in demand, projected to create the second-largest number of new jobs among all occupations, with some employers reporting difficulty in filling all their openings.

Quite often, when someone chooses nursing as a career, they have a specific department in mind — pediatrics, emergency, intensive care — but Nelson said Decatur Memorial encourages applicants to get a wide range of experience because that makes them better nurses.

“It is a really wonderful thing to start in a general medical unit or a surgical unit if you really want to get stable in your practice and get some solid, all-around nursing experience before going into something a little more specialized,” she said.

HSHS St. Mary's is also looking for nurses, said Robyn Reising, chief nursing officer.

“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has several openings throughout the hospital,” Reising said. “Whether you want to work directly with patients or prefer to help behind the scenes, we have a role for pretty much everyone.

She said the hospital is focused on needs at the patient's bedside, which includes registered nurses, CNAs and a new position called patient safety assistants. 

Nursing is not only a great need, Nelson said, but it offers an opportunity to make a difference in the community.

“You could be caring for your teacher, or your children's teachers, people in your community and making a huge difference for more than just your patients,” she said. “I just think it's really cool. It's a career that is always going to make a difference.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

