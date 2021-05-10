Watch now: Central Illinois nurses in great demand

According to the Illinois Nursing Workforce Center, registered nurses are in demand, projected to create the second-largest number of new jobs among all occupations, with some employers reporting difficulty in filling all their openings.

Quite often, when someone chooses nursing as a career, they have a specific department in mind — pediatrics, emergency, intensive care — but Nelson said Decatur Memorial encourages applicants to get a wide range of experience because that makes them better nurses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It is a really wonderful thing to start in a general medical unit or a surgical unit if you really want to get stable in your practice and get some solid, all-around nursing experience before going into something a little more specialized,” she said.

HSHS St. Mary's is also looking for nurses, said Robyn Reising, chief nursing officer.

“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has several openings throughout the hospital,” Reising said. “Whether you want to work directly with patients or prefer to help behind the scenes, we have a role for pretty much everyone.

She said the hospital is focused on needs at the patient's bedside, which includes registered nurses, CNAs and a new position called patient safety assistants.