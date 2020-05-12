Watch now: Coronavirus or allergies? Pollen poses tricky question for Central Illinois

Seasonal allergies versus COVID-19

Spring allergies are back in Central Illinois, at the same time of heightened concerns about COVID-19.

Here are the common symptoms of both:

Seasonal allergies

Itchy, watery eyes

Itchy, runny nose

Sneezing

Nasal congestion

Postnasal drip

COVID-19

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following: