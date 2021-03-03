Watch now: Crossing Healthcare in Decatur to be part of vaccine pilot program, could be expanded to mass site

DECATUR — Crossing Healthcare in Decatur will administer vaccines as part of a pilot program to increase equity in distribution, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Wednesday.

The Decatur health provider was one of five federally qualified health centers along with five safety net hospitals across the state chosen to participate in the program, which is meant to increase vaccine access to providers interacting with marginalized populations.

The state will provide each site with 300 to 500 doses of vaccine per week beyond the allocation already going to local health departments and pharmacies.

“This new pilot program builds on robust efforts by the administration to ensure equity is at the center of the state’s Vaccine Administration Plan," Pritzker said in a statement. "By partnering with providers in underserved communities we can reduce vaccine hesitancy and ensure we are reaching Illinoisans in the communities they call home.”

Currently, vaccine appointments at Crossing are only open to Macon County residents, but that could soon change as the health provider has also requested that the state designate it a mass vaccination site that could serve the surrounding region.