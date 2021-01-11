Watch now: Decatur council delays action to changing COVID enforcement ordinance

DECATUR — City council members struggled Monday night, and eventually delayed a vote, over whether to allow indoor dining and service at Decatur’s restaurants and bars.

Restrictive ordinances had been put in place in August to hold the city in compliance with executive orders from Governor J.B. Pritzker as he tried to tamp down a massive surge in COVID-19 infections. Bars and restaurants have been repeatedly cited by medical experts as major sources of virus spread, although some other experts dispute those findings.

Even Pritzker, however, appears ready to at least reconsider what are known as "Tier 3" restrictions on indoor dining, beginning Jan. 15. The governor has cited positive trends in infection rates and some local restaurants have already been telling customers they expect indoor service to resume Jan. 15.

There were impassioned pleas on both sides, and from guest speakers like Brandi Binkley, the administrator of the Macon County Health Department.

"Please don't make this move at this time," she said. "We ask you to continue to stay the course and help save the lives you have been saving by the measures you have taken in the past."