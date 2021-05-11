Watch now: Decatur has a new option for assisted living and memory care

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clinical staff is available daily. Caregivers and certified nurses aides are on staff around the clock.

Carriage Crossing staff offer activities for the residents’ enjoyment as well for their health. “It’s more to help us adjust to our residents’ schedules, instead of expecting them to adjust to ours,” Fultz said.

The facility has a movie theater, activities based on the residents’ interests, and outings. According to Karla Thomas, director of marketing, the residents especially enjoy the movies. “So we’ve had one everyday,” she said.

The staff continue to use precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. “We’re respecting the guidelines, but we do want to resume life as best as we can,” Fultz said.

Opening a senior living facility during a pandemic has its challenges, but the Carriage Crossing staff has had a smooth transition, according to Fultz. “We’ve been able to social distance since we have only seven residents,” she said. “We’ve been able to abide by the county and the CDC guidelines, so it really hasn’t been much of a struggle.”