 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Decatur has a new option for assisted living and memory care
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Decatur has a new option for assisted living and memory care

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carriage Crossing

Carriage Crossing Senior Living is now accepting new residents.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — Senior citizens and memory patients will now have another opportunity for care in Decatur.

Carriage Crossing Senior Living, 2650 N. Monroe St., is a long-term care facility offering assisted living resources and memory care. Other local Carriage Crossing facilities are located in Arcola, Champaign and Bloomington with a future site in Rochester.

“Our first residents moved in mid-February,” said Raeanna Fultz, executive director of Carriage Crossing Senior Living.

The staff welcomed seven residents after they received their licensing. They will host a Grand Opening and Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The facility can house 78 residents in 65 apartments for assisted living and memory care. Two memory care wings are home to residents with their special needs. “It is a safe and secure, locked-down memory care unit,” Fultz said. “They have their own private rooms, private bathrooms.

The memory care units and the assisted living units each have their own dining room, family room and courtyard. The memory care is secured for the residents safety. “The assisted living side, our residents can come and go as they please,” Fultz said.

This Macon County group is helping young crime victims. Here's how.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Clinical staff is available daily. Caregivers and certified nurses aides are on staff around the clock.

Carriage Crossing staff offer activities for the residents’ enjoyment as well for their health. “It’s more to help us adjust to our residents’ schedules, instead of expecting them to adjust to ours,” Fultz said.

The facility has a movie theater, activities based on the residents’ interests, and outings. According to Karla Thomas, director of marketing, the residents especially enjoy the movies. “So we’ve had one everyday,” she said.

The staff continue to use precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. “We’re respecting the guidelines, but we do want to resume life as best as we can,” Fultz said.

Opening a senior living facility during a pandemic has its challenges, but the Carriage Crossing staff has had a smooth transition, according to Fultz. “We’ve been able to social distance since we have only seven residents,” she said. “We’ve been able to abide by the county and the CDC guidelines, so it really hasn’t been much of a struggle.”

Although the vaccine is not mandatory to live and work in the facility, Fultz said all of the residents are vaccinated. “We will never require anything like that,” she said. “That is somebody’s personal choice.”

COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; however, families are welcome to visit their loved ones in areas throughout the facility.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Carriage Crossing Senior Living

To learn more about Carriage Crossing Senior Living, the facility’s staff will host an ice cream social with tours and entertainment from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vets backlogged, weary from COVID pet boom

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Combat your fitness fears and start enjoying a sustainable workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News