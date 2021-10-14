Watch now: Decatur health care providers urge mammograms for early detection

From March to June 2020, said Karen Oesch, mammography coordinator of Decatur Memorial Hospital Breast Center, they only did mammograms if the patient had symptoms.
“Once we got approval to let people come back, we made hundreds of phone calls,” she said. “(We told them) we're wearing masks, checking temps, let's get you scheduled. Many of them did, but some were still reluctant and said, 'I might just skip a year.'”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Oesch said mammograms are an important regular screening, too important to skip. Early detection can make all the difference, and a mammogram can detect tiny changes you couldn't feel in a monthly self-exam.
“We see many people who have skipped four or five years and now they have a lump and it's like, that's probably been growing a couple of years,” she said. “The reality is, had they come every year, we would have caught it when it was little, pea-sized, now it's a the size of a golf ball.”
If you have a strong family history of breast cancer, you should get a baseline mammogram even earlier, at 30 or 35, Oesch said. If your grandmother, mother or aunt had breast cancer, you are at a higher risk. Most insurance carriers cover the cost as preventive care, and if you don't have insurance, there are programs that will help you get a mammogram anyway.
But you also have to have a doctor to send it to, Oesch said.
“What if we find something wrong?” she said. “You have to have someone willing to say, 'She's my patient, I'll order additional tests.' Some patients don't have a doctor, but we have doctors here that will accept new patients, and I also tell people Crossing (Healthcare) will take you. They have good providers, and we're so blessed to have Crossings. Get a doctor. Everybody needs checkups.”
Right after things opened up in summer 2020, said Melissa Gosda, mammography technician for HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, patient numbers were still low, but by the end of the summer, people came back.
“We still have patients coming now who are trying to catch up from last year,” she said. “It's either out of fear, or they put it off because they weren't symptomatic, or they thought it's not a test I have to do right now. The big thing, especially with screenings, is you can catch it sometimes years before you would be symptomatic.”
“We try to get back to you that afternoon or the next day to let you know if you need to come back in for something additional; we try to get you back in in the next few days,” she said. “Pain-wise, we're always checking on you to see if you're doing OK. It should only be a little discomfort and should not be painful.”
And like Oesch said, the American Cancer Society has a recommendation for what age to start getting regular mammograms, but there is no upper age limit at which you can stop. Early detection is important no matter your age.
One thing to remember during this time of the pandemic, she added, is that if you've had a COVID-19 vaccine, you should wait four to six weeks after your second dose before getting a mammogram to avoid a false positive. The vaccine can inflame the lymph nodes, which are also checked during a mammogram.
Dr. Daniel Roubein, chair of the department of radiology at HSHS St. Mary's, said the same rule applies no matter which type of vaccine you get: Pfizer, Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Michelle Watts goes through her son Gavin's spelling list with him as part of their daily ritual. Watts has a very rare cancer but has not given in to the disease.
Photos: Decatur celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Take a look back at all the photos captured for our coverage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Michelle Watts goes through her son Gavin's spelling list with him as part of their daily ritual. Watts has a very rare cancer but has not given in to the disease.
Watts continued to wear her stilettos or platform shoes as she went to chemotherapy.
Coconut has been a comfort for Michelle Watts as she deals with chemotherapy and her daily life while battling breast cancer.
Michelle Watts has worked hard to keep life as normal as possible while undergoing treatment for a very rare cancer. Like other mothers she has the discussions about computer time and homework.
Michelle Watts is now cancer free after dealing with a rare cancer and chemo treatments. She still maintains a job and cares for her children. Next she will undergo reconstructive surgery and she finishes her chemotherapy.
Michelle Watts works at keeping a routine as she deals with cancer. She is cancer free but still receiving chemo until December. She is also starting reconstruction in the near future and has made plans to cover all her bases while recovering.
Clinical research associate Alison Roberts distributes breast cancer screening information and goodie bags to motorists in the South Shores Kroger parking lot.
Oncology coordinator Patty Barding hands out breast cancer screening information and goodie bags to motorists waiting to get through the bridge construction on U.S. Business 51 in South Shores.
In the Berneking household there are many shared meals for friends and family. Kathy Berneking makes lunch for her husband, Skip and her stepmom Joan Smith.
The large family kitchen is home for many meals at the Berneking home. Kathy makes lunch for the family which is Skip and Joan for this meal. Kathy supported Joan while she underwent treatment for breast cancer and is part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Lunch together gives another chance for Kathy Berneking and Joan Smith to share memories including some of the lighthearted ways they laughed during her cancer treatment. They are part of a support group called Facing Cancer Together.
Support from her family and a group called Facing Cancer Together helps Joan Smith keep a smile on her face.
A cancer survivor prepares to undergo micropigmentation to create the illusion of nipples on her reconstructed breasts from Tess Leckrone at Artistic Cosmetics Salon.
Tess Leckrone prepares to recreate areolas and nipples for a cancer survivor at her Artistic Cosmetics Salon. The micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos offers a recoloring process to make the client feel more natural.
A cancer survivor undergoes the relatively painless procedure of micropigmentation or cosmetic tattoos to create the illusion of areolas and nipples.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on a cancer patient. Making the breasts look more natural sometimes helps in the healing process for women. She has also worked on changing color and shapes for both women and men.
Tess Leckrone works on recreating areolas and nipples on the reconstructed breasts of a cancer patient.
Elizabeth Rawls organizes the Pin-A-Sister breast cancer awareness program.
Elizabeth Rawls hands out the pictured pins during the Pin-A-Sister breast cancer awareness program annually on Mother’s Day.
Melissa Newberry assists customers during the Dig Pink bake sale and silent auction at Thursday's volleyball game between Meridian and Central A&M high schools. While the event is a fundraiser, organizers were more pleased with the awareness it generates for breast cancer.
Wayne Vining will continue to fight for cancer in honor of his sister, who died recently. He covered his Jeep in pink to promote cancer awareness.
Wayne Vining's latest addition to his Jeep is a flag with a pink ribbon and many words of encouragement.
A featured illustration on Vining's vehicle.
The Jeep includes several slogans and many words of encouragement.
From left, Wayne Vining and sisters Christina Bissey and Cindy Goodlick.
Even the Halo lights are pink on this special vehicle.
Wayne Vining's latest addition to the vehicle is a flag with a pink ribbon and many words of encouragement.
Christina Bissey sitting pretty in her pink Jeep.
Johns Hill Magnet School is raising money and awareness in the fight against cancer as part of a middle school soccer jamboree to benefit Come Together Let's Walk. They wore pink for the occasion.
Cheyanne Critchfield and the Thomas Jefferson Middle School team also wore pink. Critchfield lost her grandmother to breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Thomas Jefferson was one of the teams wearing pink for the six team middle school soccer jamboree. Cheyanne Critchfield far left was wearing her pink for her grandmother who died of breast cancer. The Johns Hill Magnet School is using this and other events to raise money for Come Together Let's Walk.
Several people added the names of friends and family who have confronted cancer during a balloon release as part of Paint the Park Pink in Mueller Park, presented by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Jazmine Fuller and Taylor Stolley work on paintings. Painting instruction was provided by Elizabeth VanHoutan McDermith of Paint Like Me Party.
Wearing their new real Men Wear Pink T-shirts, youngsters at 'Paint the Park Pink' dance to the music. The event hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce had a number of activities at Mueller Park.
Cancer survivor Twyla Eubanks, middle, talks about surviving cancer and the importance of women taking care of themselves prior to the balloon release at 'Paint the Park Pink.'
Participants in the faith walk spent their time thinking and praying for those affected by breast cancer. Paint the Park Pink was hosted by the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce.
Jacob Jenkins, chairman of the Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, stops by the St. Mary's booth and finds out how difficult it is to find a lump.
Free mammograms
The Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program offers free mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams and Pap tests to eligible women. Even if a woman has already been diagnosed with cancer, she may receive free treatment if she qualifies. The program has been providing breast and cervical cancer screenings to women in Illinois since 1995.
Women ages 35 to 64, without insurance and living in Illinois, are eligible. Call 888-522-1282(800-547-0466 TTY).