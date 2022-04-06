Watch now: Decatur hospital honors organ donors with a flag blessing

DECATUR — Michael Gremo is living a good life now, but that wasn’t the case five years ago.

At 70 years old, the Decatur resident was given a grim diagnosis from local doctors. He was told his liver was affected by cirrhosis and had a cancerous tumor attached to it. He had three months to a year to live.

“I had turned yellow,” he said. “They knew I had a death sentence.”

Physicians at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. were able to remove the tumor. But after six months, Gremo was put on a waiting list for a new liver.

He received the new organ and was given another five years to live. “My fifth year anniversary was two weeks ago,” Gremo said. “Well, here I am.”

April is National Donate Life Month. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital honored the occasion with a flag blessing ceremony on Wednesday. The purple flag will be flown throughout April at the 16th Street entrance to the hospital.

Gremo and representatives from the hospital, as well as organ and tissue donor agencies Gift of Hope and Life Goes On, attended the ceremony.

“It’s a time when we pause and reflect on the need for donors to give at the time that they die,” said Sister Ritamary Brown, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital health advocate. “We know that many lives are saved.”

Various donated organs, including hearts, livers, kidneys and lungs, are credited for saving lives. “It’s a life-giving event,” Brown said. “And we’re all about life here.”

Agencies encourage drivers to register as a donor whenever they renew their licenses. “Then people will know at the time of your death,” Brown said. “They can look at your driver’s license and know that you’re a donor.”

According to the Illinois Secretary of State Organ and Tissue Donor Program, 7.3 million people are registered as organ and tissue donors. Approximately 5,000 people are on the waiting list for an organ, and 300 people die each year waiting for an organ, the agency stated.

The sacrifice of an organ is a gift to others, according to Brown. “And your life goes on and on and on in that other individual,” she said.

After a 13-hour surgery and three weeks of rehabilitation, Gremo returned home. Regular check ups were scheduled, then tapered off to one-year visits. Five years later, Gremo, 76, is still healthy and works at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital two days a week assisting patients to the various departments. “I feel great, I really do,” he said. “Physically I have no restrictions.”

He credited the doctors and the manual he was given for his speedy progress. “And I thank the Lord many times a day,” he said.

Gremo is also grateful for the donor’s family. “I can’t thank them enough,” he said.

He and his family were given little information on the 27-year-old man who died.

“I wish I could see them face-to-face, but they don’t want to,” he said. “I can appreciate that.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.