Watch now: Decatur hospital honors organ donors with a flag blessing

Sister Ritamary Brown blesses the flag during a service and flag raising Wednesday at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur to honor of Donate Life Month.
DECATUR — Michael Gremo is living a good life now, but that wasn’t the case five years ago.
At 70 years old, the Decatur resident was given a grim diagnosis from local doctors. He was told his liver was affected by
cirrhosis and had a cancerous tumor attached to it. He had three months to a year to live.
“I had turned yellow,” he said. “They knew I had a death sentence.”
Physicians at
Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. were able to remove the tumor. But after six months, Gremo was put on a waiting list for a new liver.
He received the new organ and was given another five years to live. “My fifth year anniversary was two weeks ago,” Gremo said. “Well, here I am.”
Security manager Michael Knight, left, and facilities manager Ryan Bolerjack hold the Gift of Hope flag during a service and flag raising on Wednesday to honor of Donate Life Month. Organ recipient Michael Gremo, seated, waits before the flag is attached to a flag pole outside of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
April is
National Donate Life Month. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital honored the occasion with a flag blessing ceremony on Wednesday. The purple flag will be flown throughout April at the 16th Street entrance to the hospital.
Gremo and representatives from the hospital, as well as organ and tissue donor agencies Gift of Hope and Life Goes On, attended the ceremony.
“It’s a time when we pause and reflect on the need for donors to give at the time that they die,” said Sister Ritamary Brown, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital health advocate. “We know that many lives are saved.”
Various donated organs, including hearts, livers, kidneys and lungs, are credited for saving lives. “It’s a life-giving event,” Brown said. “And we’re all about life here.”
Agencies encourage drivers to register as a donor whenever they renew their licenses. “Then people will know at the time of your death,” Brown said. “They can look at your driver’s license and know that you’re a donor.”
According to the Illinois Secretary of State Organ and Tissue Donor Program, 7.3 million people are registered as organ and tissue donors. Approximately 5,000 people are on the waiting list for an organ, and 300 people die each year waiting for an organ, the agency stated.
The sacrifice of an organ is a gift to others, according to Brown. “And your life goes on and on and on in that other individual,” she said.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital facility manager Ryan Bolerjack, left, and employee Dylan Mitchell raise the Gift of Hope flag.
After a 13-hour surgery and three weeks of rehabilitation, Gremo returned home. Regular check ups were scheduled, then tapered off to one-year visits. Five years later, Gremo, 76, is still healthy and works at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital two days a week assisting patients to the various departments. “I feel great, I really do,” he said. “Physically I have no restrictions.”
He credited the doctors and the manual he was given for his speedy progress. “And I thank the Lord many times a day,” he said.
Gremo is also grateful for the donor’s family. “I can’t thank them enough,” he said.
He and his family were given little information on the 27-year-old man who died.
“I wish I could see them face-to-face, but they don’t want to,” he said. “I can appreciate that.”
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Decatur
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Decatur, Illinois
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with
Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the
United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Decatur using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET. Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city.
Canva
#14. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $26,740
- #207 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)
--- New Haven, CT ($45,360)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
Canva
#13. Nursing assistants
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $28,920
- #247 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 610
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,050
- Employment: 1,371,050
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)
- Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#12. Pharmacy technicians
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $32,230
- #293 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,450
- Employment: 415,310
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)
- Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.
Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock
#11. Phlebotomists
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $37,560
- #82 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,280
- Employment: 128,020
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Redding, CA ($52,770)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)
- Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#10. Medical assistants
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $37,920
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,930
- Employment: 710,200
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)
- Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.
Milkovasa // Shutterstock
#9. Dental assistants
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $39,410
- #222 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $42,310
- Employment: 312,140
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)
- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#8. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $45,480
- #247 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $50,090
- Employment: 676,440
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)
- Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#7. Dental hygienists
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $53,600
- #361 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.
Canva
#6. Radiologic technologists and technicians
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $61,080
- #133 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.
lenetstan // Shutterstock
#5. Speech-language pathologists
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $65,590
- #314 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $83,240
- Employment: 148,450
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($128,540)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)
- Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.
Canva
#4. Registered nurses
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $71,400
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,130
National
- Annual mean salary: $80,010
- Employment: 2,986,500
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)
- Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#3. Physical therapists
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $86,450
- #248 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,680
- Employment: 220,870
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- El Centro, CA ($143,500)
--- Modesto, CA ($123,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)
- Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#2. Nurse practitioners
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $113,520
- #137 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $114,510
- Employment: 211,280
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)
--- Salinas, CA ($155,310)
- Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#1. Pharmacists
Decatur, IL
- Annual mean salary: $122,170
- #245 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,460
- Employment: 315,470
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Madera, CA ($165,350)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)
- Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
