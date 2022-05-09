Watch now: Decatur library offering teens a place to unwind

DECATUR — After school one Wednesday, 13-year-old Naomi Thomas spent her afternoon relaxing at the Decatur Public Library.

She was invited to the Teen Thing, a program aimed at providing activities, rest and a place for teens to unwind.

Shortly after she began working on the planned project, the teenager said she was having fun.

The Teen Thing is an open-door program allowing teenagers space to be creative and relax.

“We couldn’t think of a name for it,” said Kasey Steiling. “We referred to it on the calendar as the Teen Thing.”

Steiling and Jessica Hill, ages 36 and 25, respectively, researched what teenagers would like for hands-on projects.

For their first activity, teens were invited to make smash journals.

“You make a journal about yourself,” Steiling said. “You use old magazines and scrap paper with tape or glue or whatever you want to create it.”

“It’s kind of a scrapbook, but with a more fun name,” Hill said.

The Teen Thing was organized by the library after finding information from the Macon County Mental Health Board.

“They put out a needs assessment,” Hill said. “One of the results showed there’s a gap in services for individuals from the age 13 to 17, needing a space to be.”

As a community facility, the library would be the ideal location for teen activities, the facilitators found.

“We wanted to be able to provide that space on a come-and-go basis,” Hill said. “Just to be a safe space for individuals to go after school, in those hours when you might be waiting on a parent or you just need a place to hang out and you’re not sure where to go. The library is the place to go.”

According to the library staff, the building has several areas and activities available for youth. The Staley Conference Room, the location of the Teen Thing, has access to projects, internet and the bathrooms.

“We want to promote and help our community in any way,” Hill said. “This is one way to reach that population who tends to struggle with all kinds of mental illnesses or insecurities.”

Each week the staff will provide a different activity. “It’s all up to the teens what they would like to do,” Hill said.

The staff have ideas, but want to keep the suggestions open to the teenagers.

“We don’t want to tell them ‘this is what you’re doing’,” Hill said. “Because they do that all day, being told what they will be doing.”

The Teen Thing is still new to the library staff and teenagers and continues to progress. They expect the program will evolve and grow as the summer grows closer.

“We also plan on bringing snacks,” Steiling said.

