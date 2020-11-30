Watch now: Decatur man embraces Real Men Wear Pink challenge

DECATUR — Dan Diskey is no stranger to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
“Whatever company I was at, we wore pink on Fridays,” he said, referring to the public awareness campaign that encouraged men to wear pink clothing as a way of sparking discussions about the importance of the women in their lives getting breast cancer exams. “I’ve done a lot of different things in our community and I think that got recognized.”
Diskey said the American Cancer Society reached out to him to be a Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador for the Downstate Illinois region and to be involved in its fundraising campaign.
When the cancer society asked Diskey to take the leadership position, his initial thought was the $2,500 fundraising goal might be achievable. “I knew I had a network that could support that,” he said.
But then some doubt set in. After discussing the opportunity with his wife, Diskey questioned himself and the goal.
“I don’t know if we are going to be able to do that,” he said before the campaign got underway in August. “But we actually beat our $2,500 goal before October even started.”
At last count Diskey’s team had raised $11,817 for breast cancer research and awareness.
His approach to the campaign was to contact the businesses and people he already knew.
“We started early engaging some of the community’s local businesses that we frequent,” Diskey said. “I had a lot of help.”
Friends and family helped along the way. The team approached businesses requesting gift cards and other items that could be added to a drawing through a Facebook page. Diskey also appealed to the public through Facebook videos of his own.
“It was the great cross promotion where we are supporting the community and they are supporting us,” he said.
Diskey knew the work would be important to others as well. “This is a cause that people really get behind,” he said.
Diskey’s passion for ending breast cancer comes from his experiences and the people in his life. Many of them are his co-workers and acquaintances through his work as a manager at Archer Daniels Midland Co.
“I’ve heard all of these different stories, great survival stories from great fighters,” he said. “I’ve had a long list of leaders, mentors and co-workers that are female.”
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is the opportunity for men like Diskey to give back, he said. “So I’m not alone,” he said. “This campaign created unity and solidarity and brought people together at a time when it’s tough.”
Throughout October, Diskey's team pushed to raise as much money as it could for the cause. That included teaming up with organizers of the 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic, a group that supports the Alzheimer’s Association. “They jumped in to support us,” Diskey said. “They did a small tournament for us, too.”
Ray Young, ADM's chief financial officer, is a cancer society board member in Chicago. Diskey reached out to the executive for support during the campaign. They addressed the entire company through the ADM Cares program, which was able to match the goal 100%.
“I appreciate ADM’s support through this time,” Diskey said.
ADM Cares, a social investment program, helps local nonprofit organizations and schools “by directing funding, volunteerism, and industry knowledge to initiatives and organizations driving meaningful social, economic and environmental progress worldwide,” according to the program’s description.
“ADM Cares is proud to support initiatives like Real Men Wear Pink through our matching gifts program," said Jennifer Ballinger, director of ADM Cares. "Supporting colleagues in their personal philanthropy is an important part of the ADM Cares program. We’re so proud of Dan and the many colleagues that contributed to the campaign’s success.”
Diskey's efforts fell just short of him being the top fundraiser for the downstate region.
“We were really close to first place,” he said. “But on the last day, the first place person put in a big amount.”
Diskey said his efforts were geared toward the cause, not on finishing first.
“But we set the bar for what we are going to do moving forward,” Diskey said. “So next year we’re going to shoot for $20,000. Why not?”
The downstate region, which stretches from Peoria to far Southern Illinois, raised more than $100,000 for the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, according to Diskey.
For those who want to contribute to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign, donations will be accepted for Diskey’s campaign until the end of the year at his Real Men Wear Pink Facebook page.
The Links, Incorporated
Marriott Hotel, Normal
Saturday, April 30, 2016
Photos by Lexie Bragg
Central Illinois Links has served the Twin City community for more than 40 years. The organization focuses on programs in five areas: the arts; youth services; national trends and services; health and human services; and international trends and services.
Signature programs include PETALS, the group's mentoring program for girls, Taking Steps, a screening, testing and education program for breast cancer and health awareness, and Classics Through the Ages, an arts program focused on increasing knowledge and participation of African-American youth in the classical arts.
While this year’s event “Taste of Tea & All That Jazz has been moved to November 14, scholarships were awarded in April to 13 students from Bloomington, Normal, Decatur and Peoria.
Scholarship winners are Carson Belle, Greg Carter and Kailah Carter, all of Bloomington; Asia Quizon-Colquitt, Normal; Shadiamond Cook, Tierra Cook, Londarius Hayes, and Kendra Hentz, all of Decatur; and Aaliyah Burnett, Christopher Burrell, Aimari Ervin, Aundrea Hollis and Jordan Williams, all of Peoria.
Winners demonstrate upstanding character, commitment to community and academic excellence. Each student submitted a personal statement and response to an essay on lessons learned from a challenging personal experience as part of the qualification process.
Now please enjoy photos from the 2016 event.
