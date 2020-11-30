Watch now: Decatur man embraces Real Men Wear Pink challenge

At last count Diskey’s team had raised $11,817 for breast cancer research and awareness.

His approach to the campaign was to contact the businesses and people he already knew.

“We started early engaging some of the community’s local businesses that we frequent,” Diskey said. “I had a lot of help.”

Friends and family helped along the way. The team approached businesses requesting gift cards and other items that could be added to a drawing through a Facebook page. Diskey also appealed to the public through Facebook videos of his own.

“It was the great cross promotion where we are supporting the community and they are supporting us,” he said.

Diskey knew the work would be important to others as well. “This is a cause that people really get behind,” he said.

Diskey’s passion for ending breast cancer comes from his experiences and the people in his life. Many of them are his co-workers and acquaintances through his work as a manager at Archer Daniels Midland Co.

“I’ve heard all of these different stories, great survival stories from great fighters,” he said. “I’ve had a long list of leaders, mentors and co-workers that are female.”