Watch now: Decatur man reaches out to the country for Christmas bikes

DECATUR — Decatur resident James Bond is at it again, and he is enlisting the help of the entire country with his latest project.

“We normally give out about four or five bikes for Christmas,” he said of his Christmas Bike Drive, an annual program in which he gives away children's bikes during the holidays. “We decided to make it a challenge this year.”

Bond has on display a large map of the United States hung near the ornate bus stop he created this year near the Maryland Street Walmart. After he is contacted by a donor from a particular state, Bond colors in that state.

“Can we get one bike from every state,” he said about the challenge.

More than one donation can be accepted from each state. Bond expects to receive enough funds for more than 50 bikes.

“But can we get one from every state? That is the question,” he said.

The organizers have set only one rule: in order to represent your state, you have to live there.

“Friends can’t represent friends, family can’t represent family,” Bond said.

The word is spreading throughout the country. In one hour, Bond was able to color in five states. Visitors and shoppers in the area often stop by to donate financially to the bike drive as well.

“Most people are donating money, but if they want to go buy their own bike, then they can,” Bond said. “That’s up to them.”

Walmart has a supply of children’s bikes ready for the season. A display of bikes is lined up next to the bike drive map.

Christmas Bike Drive For more information on the Christmas Bike Drive or to receive an entry form to receive a bike, call 217-358-7039 or visit the bus stop near the Maryland Street Walmart. The deadline for donations or applications is Dec. 1.

The search for bikes, as well as recipients, reaches out to the rest of the country, too. Forms are available for families who wish to have their child receive a bike. “There’s people from all over the country doing this,” Bond said. “There’s no guarantee those bikes are going to stay here.”

Bond anticipates nearly 500 bikes will be ready through the national search. “We’re going to find kids, we don’t care where those kids live,” he said.