Watch now: Decatur man reaches out to the country for Christmas bikes

DECATUR — Decatur resident
James Bond is at it again, and he is enlisting the help of the entire country with his latest project.
“We normally give out about four or five bikes for
Christmas,” he said of his Christmas Bike Drive, an annual program in which he gives away children's bikes during the holidays. “We decided to make it a challenge this year.”
Bond has on display a large map of the United States hung near the ornate bus stop he created this year near the Maryland Street Walmart. After he is contacted by a donor from a particular state, Bond colors in that state.
“Can we get one bike from every state,” he said about the challenge.
More than one donation can be accepted from each state. Bond expects to receive enough funds for more than 50 bikes.
“But can we get one from every state? That is the question,” he said.
The organizers have set only one rule: in order to represent your state, you have to live there.
“Friends can’t represent friends, family can’t represent family,” Bond said.
The word is spreading throughout the country. In one hour, Bond was able to color in five states. Visitors and shoppers in the area often stop by to donate financially to the bike drive as well.
“Most people are donating money, but if they want to go buy their own bike, then they can,” Bond said. “That’s up to them.”
Walmart has a supply of children’s bikes ready for the season. A display of bikes is lined up next to the bike drive map.
Christmas Bike Drive
For more information on the Christmas Bike Drive or to receive an entry form to receive a bike, call 217-358-7039 or visit the bus stop near the Maryland Street Walmart.
The deadline for donations or applications is Dec. 1.
The search for bikes, as well as recipients, reaches out to the rest of the country, too. Forms are available for families who wish to have their child receive a bike. “There’s people from all over the country doing this,” Bond said. “There’s no guarantee those bikes are going to stay here.”
Bond anticipates nearly 500 bikes will be ready through the national search. “We’re going to find kids, we don’t care where those kids live,” he said.
21 YEARS AGO: The holiday season in Decatur
Ups and downs
UPS AND DOWNS: Making it easier to climb back up the Nelson Park Golf Course hill, Danielle Rubin, 9, of Mount Zion follows her initial path before taking a second ride.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Visitors get a glimpse at holiday of yesteryear
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Kaylie Ruderman, 2, of Decatur, above, gives Santa a hug at the 'Christmas on the Prairie' program.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Anchored in Decatur
BACK HOME: During his first holiday season in Decatur after a 28-year Navy career, Smith shares a laugh with a neighbor while adjusting Christmas lights on his fence at his home.
Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza
Santa Sighting
Twin brothers Tarvez, left, and Tedvez Smith, 8, react to Santa's question as to whether they had been good or bad this year. Santa, played by Carthell Jones of Decatur, made an appearance at the Decatur Boys & Girls Club, during the annual Christmas dance.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs
Angels Sing on High
The annual Vespers program returns to the Kirkland Fine Arts Center next month.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Yule weed offers holiday smile
HOLIDAY CHEER: Along William Street Road, east of Brush College Road, a 5-foot-tall weed has become a festive Christmas tree with the help of someone with the holiday spirit .
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Bell ringing becomes family tradition for the Wrights
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Salvation Army bell ringers, from left, James Wright Jr., his son, Vince Wright, and his grandson, Chris Wright.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Workers watch kettle to help others
BELL RINGER: 'I do this because I believe in helping people in need,' Salvation Army bell ringer James Reedy, left, says. Reedy was helping Decatur resident Jamie Heise and son Jordan, 2, with their donation at Cub Foods.
Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza
Millikin sophomore Holly Bakkelund
Millikin sophomore Holly Bakkelund, left, sings "Silent Night" in French as residents of Cedarwood Health Care Center listen.
Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza
Barr family lights up the season
LIGHT SHOW: The lighting display set up by James Barr, left, and his brother Clyde have become a holiday tradition in Altamont. The two men began work this year in October.
Herald & Review/Dennis Magee
IBEW donates toys to Salvation Army project
GIFTS OF TOYS: Michael Carrigan, right, and John Koehler, members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 146, look over toys that the labor union is donating to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree project.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs
Christmas 'weed' trimmed -- with lights from 'elf squad'
'ELVES' DISCOVERED: Kathryn Maple of LaPlace and Hollie Cooper of Cerro Gordo have came forth and related they had been decorating the East William Street Christmas weed. The workers were busy adding a battery-powered string of snowman lights to the weed which has become a Christmas inspiration to some.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Decorators discovered
DECORATORS DISCOVERED: Kathryn Maple of LaPlace, right, and Hollie Cooper of Cerro Gordo race across East William Street to add a battery operated string of snowman lights to their handy work on the national famous Christmas weed. What started as a joke between the co-workers has turned into an inspirational symbol of the Christmas spirit to Central Illinois.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
All is calm, all is bright
RESIDENTIAL WINNER: Robert DeCota's display at 5415 W. Lindale Drive won this year's Decatur Jaycees Christmas lights trophy.
Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza
Medieval Meridian
A history lesson came to life at Meridian Middle School in Blue Mound, where students dressed up in period attire, ate and played games. Jester Rachelle Renfro, standing at left, chats with Prince Brandon Stringer and Queen Mindy Neff as jester Corey Trimble, far right, entertains King Andy Dillion.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs
Keeping busy
TIME TO MAKE COOKIES: Beth Fiala knows what to do with four vacationing pupils during the holidays. Kylie, a first-grader, Kim a fifth-grader, Kristy, an eighth-grader and Kaela, a third grader, broke out the sugar, flour and the rolling pin to bake holiday cookies. 12.23.98
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Quick take
Kim, Kylie, Kristy and Kaela Fiala know cookies are fun.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Mount Zion Christmas
MOUNT ZION CHRISTMAS: Mount Zion High School senior Nik Good eyes a row of lights he has placed in front of 4-Star Insurance Co. in Mount Zion. Good and members of the high school art club have decorated the insurance building with holiday decor, some of which they created themselves.
Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza
Decatur Memorial Santas give holiday happiness
GETTING READY TO GO: Jan Hayes and Deana Clements. front, work with David Overlot, Tony Custin and Lisa Fowler to prepare Christmas gifts for distribution to families in need. All are members of the hospital's C.A.R.E.S. Adopt-A -Family program.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs
Rev. West's light shines at Kwanzaa event
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: Kimberly Jackson, left, and Evelyn Hood look over a book on Kwanzaa at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Societyof Illinois Inc. office in Decatur.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs
Christmas Tea
X-MAS TEA: For his portrayal of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Southeast School student Tyler Jenkins, left, didn't have to recite any lines or sing any solos; he just had to don the antlers as his classmates sang the holiday classic. Standing to the right of Jenkins is classmate Caleb Greenwell.
Herald & Review/Jospeh C. Garza
Christmas program
X-MAS PROGRAM: Mount Zion United Methodist preschool teacher Arlene Lamb, center, conducts the preschool class as they sing the song "S-A-N-T-A" during practice.
Herald & Review/ Joseph C. Garza
Couple makes tree search a yearly event
O CHRISTMAS TREE: While husband David Lowery looks on, Christine Lowery of Decatur adjusts decorations on the 13-foot Christmas tree on the deck of their home.
Herald & Review/Phil Jacobs
One of the biggest sellers
DOLLS: Kmart manager Larry Mayberry stocks one of the holiday season's big sellers, Casey Cartwheel, at the Pershing Road Kmart.
Herald & Review/Joseph C. Garza
Zoo becomes 'Wildlife Wonderland'
ZOO-RIFFIC: Jordan Morey of Decatur along with Kyle and Morgan Leckrone admire the lighting of "Wildlife Wonderland" at Scovill Zoo. Over 65,000 lights make up this years display, which was created by Marty Bayless. The display can be seen nightly through Jan. 1.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Celebration brings people together at Richland
CELEBRATING LIFE: Richland Community College student Cassandra Abdullah lights the candle of Imani, or faith, during the 1998 Kawanzaa celebration at the Shilling Center.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Quick Take
BASHFUL: Nicholas Anderson, 5, was a little bashful Sunday in meeting Jolly Old Saint Nick at the Macon County Historical Society's 'Christmas on the Prairie' program.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
Visitors get a glimpse at holiday of yesteryear
At top, Girls Scout Troop 171 members Kendra Ostrander and Gwen Bafford listen as they participate in the Christmas on the Prairie program sponsored by the Macon County Historical Society and Prairie Village.
Herald & Review/Kelly J. Huff
