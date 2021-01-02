Watch now: Decatur residents getting a head start on new year's fitness goals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nichols says his primary reason for hitting the gym is to simply "stay healthy," but lifting weights and running also serves as a major source of stress relief. The 22-year-old and his workout partner Anna Hooker, 20, were lifting weights together Saturday at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.

"I'm just trying to get in the gym every day," Nichols said, adding that a resolution this year is to go to the DISC five to six times a week.

"When it was nice out I was running a lot outside, but obviously now that it's cold I can do that inside and add weights to my workout," he said.

Dale Wise, another DISC member, said he doesn't plan on adding anything to his routine. The 74-year-old said he exercises about seven days a week for two hours covering weights, biking and abdominal exercises.

One difference the Macon resident hopes will change soon, however, is the motivation of working out around more people again, as he's noticed less people coming to the fitness center since COVID began.

"To me, if you’re working out by yourself, you can’t get as much done,” Wise said. "You tend to do a little more when there's more people around, more motivation."