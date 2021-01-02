Watch now: Decatur residents getting a head start on new year's fitness goals

DECATUR — Angie Grigg went into the new year with some changes in mind.
“I would say my fitness goal is to lose 15 pounds and to try and incorporate more weight training," said Grigg, a resident of Decatur. "Before that I was just doing a lot of walking and elliptical and I wasn’t getting the results that I wanted.”
And she wasted no time putting the plans into action, as Saturday afternoon marked Grigg's second day beginning a new workout routine at the Decatur Family YMCA.
The 50-year-old said she's been a member of the YMCA in the past, but her membership expiring in August and COVID-19 guidelines restricting fitness protocols at workout centers made her turn to walking outdoors. Once winter weather prevented outside exercise, she decided to renew her membership and incorporate new ways of staying healthy.
Whether they've been exercising for years or have recently joined the world of physical fitness, Decatur residents have had to adapt to working out around pandemic guidelines. The transition into the new year means finding new ways to meet new fitness goals.
“Going to the gym was obviously a challenge because of all the different restrictions," said Parker Nichols. "That was probably the biggest thing with staying active and healthy.”
Nichols says his primary reason for hitting the gym is to simply "stay healthy," but lifting weights and running also serves as a major source of stress relief. The 22-year-old and his workout partner Anna Hooker, 20, were lifting weights together Saturday at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
"I'm just trying to get in the gym every day," Nichols said, adding that a resolution this year is to go to the DISC five to six times a week.
"When it was nice out I was running a lot outside, but obviously now that it's cold I can do that inside and add weights to my workout," he said.
Dale Wise, another DISC member, said he doesn't plan on adding anything to his routine. The 74-year-old said he exercises about seven days a week for two hours covering weights, biking and abdominal exercises.
One difference the Macon resident hopes will change soon, however, is the motivation of working out around more people again, as he's noticed less people coming to the fitness center since COVID began.
"To me, if you’re working out by yourself, you can’t get as much done,” Wise said. "You tend to do a little more when there's more people around, more motivation."
