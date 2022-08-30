Watch now: Decatur to host Midwest Tandem Rally

DECATUR — They will arrive two by two.

Approximately 200 tandem bike teams will take part in the Midwest Tandem Rally traveling through areas in and around Decatur during the Labor Day weekend.

Various routes, with distances of 35 miles, 50 miles, and 70 miles, will allow the two-seater bikes to pass by popular locations. The starting location will be the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.

The event is hosted by the Chicago Area Tandem Society. This year marks the 46th year for the rally. Bikers come from various countries, including Canada and France. In the past, the riders have gathered in Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, and Iowa. The last time the bikers met in Illinois was in 2015. Previous Illinois cities included Rockford and Springfield. “It’s a lot of work to put this together,” Lynn Sakata said.

For more than a year, Sakata and her husband, Ford, checked out the Decatur area in hopes of finding the ideal location for the annual event. “Decatur was a very pleasant surprise,” Ford Sakata said.

Central Illinois is appropriate for riding, according to the bikers. The smaller hills, natural parks such as Lake Decatur and Rock Springs Nature Center, visual stops at Millikin University and other various statues, make for a nice ride. “And hotels make a difference,” said Brian Patterson.

Brian and Sue Patterson traveled with the Sakatas from Chicago to scout out the hotels, restaurants, bike routes and other stops.

Prior to the pandemic, the annual rally would have an average of 300 teams meeting in the host city. “That’s 600 people,” Ford Sakata said.

Midwest Tandem Rally For more information or to register, visit the event’s website at mtr2022.org.

Although the tandem bike requires two riders, the rally will also allow single, triple and quad bikes to join in. Registration will continue until Friday, the first day of the event. The cost for the weekend events is $110.

This year’s rally will be based out of the Decatur Conference Center. The venue is able to house most of the riders as well as provide a conference area for parties, vendors and seminars. “A lot of smaller towns don’t have the hotels to support them,” Ford Sakata said. “Decatur filled that.”

The city is anticipating the visitors.

“It would be fun to have a parade route, if there were a way to watch and cheer them on,” said Tonya Culp, director of administrative services for the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “And they are coming to our town and staying in our hotels and enjoying our restaurants. We want to support that.”

The Sakatas and Pattersons have visited Decatur and rode the bike routes several times before and after making their final decision. The couples also visited local restaurants and shops to finalize suggestions for the Labor Day riders.

Friday’s schedule will include a 19-mile trek, called the Ice Cream Ride, with trails through Rock Springs Nature Center, Fairview Park, the downtown area and Overlook Adventure Park where Mr. Softee is located.

“We threw in a photo hunt,” Ford Sakata said. “People ride and find each thing and take a selfie in front of it.”

Riders submit photos into a drawing for a chance to win prizes. “That’s our way to get them to see things while they are riding,” Ford Sakata said.

The second and third days will feature mass starts with all of the riders taking off from the conference center at the same time. Officers from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department will direct traffic.

“It’s amazing to see the line of 200 bikes going down the street,” Lynn Sakata said.

Saturday’s routes will pass through Forsyth, Oreana and other areas, before the bikers return to the conference center for seminars on yoga, bike maintenance, international tours, and other topics.

Sunday will feature stops through the Lincoln Trail Homestead Park then on to Mount Zion and farther.

The roads for the trails were chosen because of their seclusion, according to Brian Patterson. “We pick roads that are quiet,” he said. “Of course you can’t always do that.”

The riders’ abilities will also direct their route. “About a mile or two out from the start, everybody spreads out,” Sue Patterson said. “You might see two or three together.”

“But it is not a race,” Brian Patterson said.