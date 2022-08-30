Watch now: Decatur to host Midwest Tandem Rally

Approximately 200 tandem bike teams will take part in the Midwest Tandem Rally traveling through areas in and around Decatur during the Labor Day weekend.
Various routes, with distances of 35 miles, 50 miles, and 70 miles, will allow the two-seater bikes to pass by popular locations. The starting location will be the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
The event is hosted by the Chicago Area Tandem Society. This year marks the 46th year for the rally. Bikers come from various countries, including Canada and France. In the past, the riders have gathered in Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, and Iowa. The last time the bikers met in Illinois was in 2015. Previous Illinois cities included Rockford and Springfield. “It’s a lot of work to put this together,” Lynn Sakata said.
For more than a year, Sakata and her husband, Ford, checked out the Decatur area in hopes of finding the ideal location for the annual event. “Decatur was a very pleasant surprise,” Ford Sakata said.
Central Illinois is appropriate for riding, according to the bikers. The smaller hills, natural parks such as Lake Decatur and Rock Springs Nature Center, visual stops at Millikin University and other various statues, make for a nice ride. “And hotels make a difference,” said Brian Patterson.
Brian and Sue Patterson traveled with the Sakatas from Chicago to scout out the hotels, restaurants, bike routes and other stops.
Prior to the pandemic, the annual rally would have an average of 300 teams meeting in the host city. “That’s 600 people,” Ford Sakata said.
Although the tandem bike requires two riders, the rally will also allow single, triple and quad bikes to join in. Registration will continue until Friday, the first day of the event. The cost for the weekend events is $110.
This year’s rally will be based out of the Decatur Conference Center. The venue is able to house most of the riders as well as provide a conference area for parties, vendors and seminars. “A lot of smaller towns don’t have the hotels to support them,” Ford Sakata said. “Decatur filled that.”
The city is anticipating the visitors.
“It would be fun to have a parade route, if there were a way to watch and cheer them on,” said Tonya Culp, director of administrative services for the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “And they are coming to our town and staying in our hotels and enjoying our restaurants. We want to support that.”
The Sakatas and Pattersons have visited Decatur and rode the bike routes several times before and after making their final decision. The couples also visited local restaurants and shops to finalize suggestions for the Labor Day riders.
Friday’s schedule will include a 19-mile trek, called the Ice Cream Ride, with trails through Rock Springs Nature Center, Fairview Park, the downtown area and Overlook Adventure Park where Mr. Softee is located.
“We threw in a photo hunt,” Ford Sakata said. “People ride and find each thing and take a selfie in front of it.”
Riders submit photos into a drawing for a chance to win prizes. “That’s our way to get them to see things while they are riding,” Ford Sakata said.
The second and third days will feature mass starts with all of the riders taking off from the conference center at the same time. Officers from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department will direct traffic.
“It’s amazing to see the line of 200 bikes going down the street,” Lynn Sakata said.
Saturday’s routes will pass through Forsyth, Oreana and other areas, before the bikers return to the conference center for seminars on yoga, bike maintenance, international tours, and other topics.
Sunday will feature stops through the Lincoln Trail Homestead Park then on to Mount Zion and farther.
The roads for the trails were chosen because of their seclusion, according to Brian Patterson. “We pick roads that are quiet,” he said. “Of course you can’t always do that.”
The riders’ abilities will also direct their route. “About a mile or two out from the start, everybody spreads out,” Sue Patterson said. “You might see two or three together.”
“But it is not a race,” Brian Patterson said.
1 of 19
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city’s iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Below is the list of mural’s images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community.
1 of 19
Airport
The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show.
Bear
Decatur was the original home of the Decatur Staley's, now the Chicago Bears. The football team originated in 1919. Two years later they relocated to Chicago, changing the name to the Bears by 1922.
Beer stein
Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene.
Bike
The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system.
Boat
Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo
Burger
Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949.
Butterfly
A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Corn
The city is surrounded by corn fields, which feeds the community's grain processing plants, which, in turn, help feed the world.
Flyswatter
Decatur resident Robert R. Montgomery invented the first wire-screen swatter in 1900.
Fountain
Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos.
Golf
Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses.
Ice cream cone
The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said.
Lincoln
The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections.
Soybean
Decatur is known as the soybean capital of the world. The versatile pod is used in oils, tofu, animal feed and other foods.
Stage
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer.
Tickets
Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said.
Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater.
Tractor
The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location.
Train
Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said.
Transfer House
The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Margaret Holt, a former editor at the Chicago Tribune, was named Friday the 2022 Lincoln League honoree during the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Awards presentations at the President Abraham Lincoln Hotel in Springfield. Holt finished her career at the Tribune in January as standards editor. She was also newspaper’s first female sports editor. The Lincoln League honors long-time Illinois journalists for their career contributions to the industry. IAPME winners were also announced for journalism excellence in news, sports, features, editorials, columns and photos from 2021.