Watch now: Decatur Tween Summer Boot Camp aimed at helping girls become ladies

DECATUR — Zyikorii Bass-Plato, 14, will begin her freshman year at MacArthur High School in a few weeks. The lessons she is learning as a camper with the Tween Summer Boot Camp may assist her with the transition.

“It’s really helping me to be around people and to control my emotions,” she said. “To keep myself together.”

Zyikorii is one of approximately 10 girls participating in the Saturday morning summer camp in July at the Decatur Public Library.

“You have fun here,” she said. “You can talk to anybody.”

Camper Naailah Leverson, 12, has already made friends, she said. “I like how we get to talk about careers and etiquette,” she said.

Naailah will be attending seventh grade in the fall and will be taking what she’s learned into the classrooms. “Now I’m not afraid to talk,” she said.

Jey Owens, or G.I. Jey, developed Tween Summer Boot Camp she was approached by a couple local mothers experiencing problems with their troubled young teenaged daughters. Owens had success with a character and program, titled Jey The Barbie, aimed at younger girls.

“I prayed about it and from those conversations and the help from many community volunteers I have developed Tween Summer Boot Camp,” she said.

The age group ranges from 10 to 15 years old. The volunteers focus on themes such as self-esteem, college and career exploration, responsibility and accountability, manners and etiquette. On Saturday, July 30, the girls will celebrate their graduation from the camp.

During one of the previous classes, the volunteers, referred to as lieutenants, and the campers discussed and practiced forms of etiquette and manners, as well as responsibility and accountability.

“Treating people with respect,” one camper suggested during a brainstorming session.

“Telling the truth,” another added.

Kathryn Green is a lieutenant with the summer camp and has facilitated discussions meant to help the young ladies progress in life. “We’ve talked about self-celebration, mediation and quiet time,” she said.

By the third week, the campers were addressing etiquette. “Things that you should do to tap into that femininity,” Green said. “We’re simply wanting to pour into these young ladies, kind of teach them a few things that we feel like maybe we’ve lost through time, for them to feel loved, for them to feel cared for.”

Throughout the program, the girls have practiced what they have learned, along with a few other life lessons. They are encouraged to work together, often with girls they have never met. “I want them to be paired up, because I don’t want them to be afraid to work in groups,” Owens said. “That’s because of this age, and because they’re girls, which is why we need something like this.”

While learning about self-esteem and self-celebration, one of their activities included a project titled “I am Beautiful.”

“They had to look into a mirror and tell themselves why they think they’re beautiful,” Owens said. “They had to write eight things.”

The lists included personal, instead of physical, attributes, such as “I help my family” or “I am smart.”

Christelle Harding volunteered during one of the camps to provide information on careers. She works for the Decatur School District. “So I have a heart for children,” Harding said. “We want to provide experiences, especially in the summer, where girls can get together and build each other up, to support other women.”

The campers are encouraged to open up, providing personal information to strangers. “She’s asking for affirmation, for goals, things that are soul searching,” Harding said about the instructors. “It’s not easy.”

Zyikorii has found support from the other campers after she shared her feelings. “To know that you can be around girls that will support you and not let you down, it’s not that bad,” she said.

“It felt good having people hype you up,” Naailah said. “Not a lot of people will do that.”