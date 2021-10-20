 Skip to main content
Watch now: Dove ceremony in Decatur marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

  • Clay Jackson

Keynote Speaker Ed Bachrach

“Deadly Storm” read by Anita Currie

DECATUR — Ed Bachrach has lived most of his life with a clear image of domestic violence.

On a Saturday afternoon in 1956, he was 6 years old and living on West Macon Street in Decatur. While his parents worked at the downtown Bachrach clothing store, the youngster and his two siblings were being watched by Virginia, their babysitter.

“Her estranged husband came to the door with a gun, chased her through the house and across the street, then shot her dead,” Bachrach said.

Anita Currie 1 101921.JPG

Anita Currie lights the Victim Candle on Tuesday for the annual Dove Domestic Violence Program's 2021 Candlelighting Ceremony at First Presbyterian Church. Jessica Gilbert, bottom, lit the Survivor Candle.

The event and its aftermath affected Bachrach throughout his life.

“We never forgot it,” Bachrach said. “Since I’ve been an adult living in Decatur, I’ve supported Dove in some way.”

Bachrach, along with others in the community who have helped the agency, were honored during Dove’s annual Candlelighting Ceremony on Tuesday evening at the First Presbyterian Church in Decatur.

Ed Bachrach 1 101921.JPG

Keynote Speaker Ed Bachrach addresses the crowd on Tuesday for the annual Dove Domestic Violence Program's 2021 Candlelighting Ceremony at First Presbyterian Church.

After 31 years, Teri Ducy attended her last Candlelighting Ceremony as the agency’s domestic violence program director.

“I’m sure they were doing it before me,” she said about the ceremony.

Ducy will retire at the end of the year, passing the reins to Liz Mackey.

October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“But for me it’s a little bit frustrating,” Ducy said. “Domestic violence occurs every single day, all year long.”

During the annual ceremony, victims and survivors are recognized with the lighting of two candles.

“We honor those who have suffered and died from domestic violence,” Ducy said about the Macon County agency. “Thankfully this year, there hasn’t been anyone who died.”

National domestic violence statistics throughout the year remained constant, according to Ducy.

“I wish I could say I saw a tremendous drop in cases,” she said. “But that’s not the case.”

Teri Ducy 1 101921.JPG

Teri Ducy welcomes the crowd on Tuesday for the annual Dove Domestic Violence Program's 2021 Candlelighting Ceremony at First Presbyterian Church.

Ducy addressed many of the statistics during Tuesday's ceremony. Approximately 2 million victims are abused annually. More than 20,000 calls are made daily to domestic violence hotline operators. And domestic violence has been attributed to homelessness, physical, emotional and mental struggles, and substance abuse challenges.

Dove’s advocates were able to assist many of the victims through the year. According to Ducy, nearly 300 adults as well as children were given shelter and protection in the past year.

“Keep in mind, these are the ones we know about,” she said. “There are many others who have not come forward.”

During the pandemic, domestic violence victims were facing additional struggles, Ducy said.

“(They) were kept at home with their perpetrator, unable to reach out for support and resources,” she said.

Macon County Jail inmate arrested after throwing cup of urine, police say

Dove’s domestic violence program adjusted to conditions during the pandemic as well, including restructuring and staffing issues.

“And yet, this team has plowed through it all with commitment and perseverance,” Ducy said. “This work was far from easy. It’s a career that’s certainly not done for the money. It’s done from the heart.”

Melissa Girardi 1 101921.JPG

Interpretive dance performed by Melissa Girardi titled “You’re Gonna Be Ok” on Tuesday for the annual Dove Domestic Violence Program's 2021 Candlelighting Ceremony at First Presbyterian Church.

The ceremony also celebrated others who have done their part in helping end domestic abuse. Awards were given to Master of Patrol Officer Brian Allison, Court Security Officer James Bales, Attorney Diane Couri, Judge Lindsey Shelton, and Victim Witness Coordinator Amanda Caudill.

Bachrach was also honored during the ceremony for his lifelong contribution to end domestic violence through Dove.

“He is very passionate about domestic violence,” Ducy said. “He has done so much for us.”

Bachrach is credited with funding the victim advocate position for four years as well as assisting with a symposium and the family violence coordinating council.

Ducy’s retirement was also addressed during the ceremony. Joyce Kirkland, Dove client and family services coordinator, recognized Ducy’s years of service to the agency.

“As a result, Dove is a model domestic violence program in the state of Illinois,” Kirkland said. “Teri truly exemplifies Dove’s mission of seeking justice, equality and understanding for all.”

“Our hope is that someday we will not even have to have such a ceremony as what we are having tonight,” Ducy said. “We pray for a world that is free of domestic violence.”

