Watch now: Family of Mount Zion grad who died of COVID hope distributing 1,100 care kits

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pulse oximeters are included in each COVID kit. The device led Tim and Danielle to discover her oxygen levels were at a below-average level of 60%.

Bob Rubin thanked those in the community supporting the project through donations. Communities outside of Macon County have started reaching out to the family wanting to start similar projects.

"We view these kits as the missing link in the process," he said. "We truly believe these are going to save some lives in the future."

The kits are handed out 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a voucher to obtain a care kit at Crossing's drive-thru facility. Kits are also being distributed at the emergency rooms of HSHS St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial hospitals and a small amount are available at other mental health and group home facilities in the area.

Andricks said word was received from the Macon County Health Department on Wednesday that $25,000 of funding is going towards purchasing another 1,000 COVID kits.