Watch now: First omicron variant reported in Macon County

The first case of the Omicron variant has been reported in Macon County, according to the Macon County Health Department.

“However, based on the activity and case numbers we are seeing, we do feel as though the Omicron variant is much more widespread in our community,” said Emily O’Connell, Health Educator for the Macon County Health Department. “The test positivity rates at our local testing sites have increased exponentially, and our two local hospitals are seeing rooms being filled at an alarming and overwhelming rate.”

As of Friday, the health department recorded 1,414 cases during the current week.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon with local healthcare professionals, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe addressed some of their concerns.

“In the last few weeks the numbers have been going up,” she said about the positive COVID-19 cases. “Our hospitals are jammed. Our healthcare workers are stressed.”

First responders are also impacted by the virus, according to the mayor.

“I have 15 firefighters who are not at work today because of COVID,” Moore Wolfe said. “The people we need to take care of us, our healthcare workers, our police, our firefighters, are getting sick.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, the county’s positivity rate as of Friday afternoon was at 24.55%.

“However, we do have some local testing sites that are quoting, as of this week, anywhere from 36 to 45% positivity rates,” said Macon County Public Health Director Brandi Binkley.

Home tests are not reported into the system, according to Binkley. “In addition to that, there are some local testing sites that do not always submit their information, therefore, not being counted,” she said.

