 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: First omicron variant reported in Macon County

  • 0

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe introduces Brandi Binkley, public health administrator at Macon County Health Department, on Friday during a Joint Crisis Communication Team press conference in the Decatur Civic Center theater.

The first case of the Omicron variant has been reported in Macon County, according to the Macon County Health Department.

“However, based on the activity and case numbers we are seeing, we do feel as though the Omicron variant is much more widespread in our community,” said Emily O’Connell, Health Educator for the Macon County Health Department. “The test positivity rates at our local testing sites have increased exponentially, and our two local hospitals are seeing rooms being filled at an alarming and overwhelming rate.”

As of Friday, the health department recorded 1,414 cases during the current week.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon with local healthcare professionals, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe addressed some of their concerns.

People are also reading…

“In the last few weeks the numbers have been going up,” she said about the positive COVID-19 cases. “Our hospitals are jammed. Our healthcare workers are stressed.”

"The timing of this could not have been worse," said Dr. Marc Shelton, SVP and chief clinical officer for HSHS. His comments came as the hospital system reported a record high of 303 patients being treated for COVID-19.

First responders are also impacted by the virus, according to the mayor.

“I have 15 firefighters who are not at work today because of COVID,” Moore Wolfe said. “The people we need to take care of us, our healthcare workers, our police, our firefighters, are getting sick.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website, the county’s positivity rate as of Friday afternoon was at 24.55%.

“However, we do have some local testing sites that are quoting, as of this week, anywhere from 36 to 45% positivity rates,” said Macon County Public Health Director Brandi Binkley.

Home tests are not reported into the system, according to Binkley. “In addition to that, there are some local testing sites that do not always submit their information, therefore, not being counted,” she said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Analysis: Antonio Brown's mental health is no joke

Antonio Brown tossed his jersey and shoulder pads toward the bench, threw his glove and undershirt into the stands and ran off the field bare-chested, waving a peace-out sign to fans in the end zone while Tom Brady huddled the offense for an important play.

Immune System T-Cells Can Fight Off Omicron

Immune System T-Cells Can Fight Off Omicron

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While the Omicron variant appears wily enough to evade people's antibodies, researchers report that it should have a much harder time slipping past a person's T-cells.

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Macon County Joint Crisis Communication update on COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News