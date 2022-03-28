Watch now: From CNA to CEO, Theresa Rutherford at home at Decatur's HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

DECATUR — Theresa Rutherford keeps finding her way back to the beginning.

As the chief executive officer of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital for more than a year, Rutherford, 63, admits she feels most comfortable in the Decatur facility, where she began her career as a certified nursing assistant in 1979.

“You stay in healthcare because it’s something bigger than yourself,” she said. “And everybody who’s hired here is important.”

Having already started her family with her first of four children, she began climbing the ladder of her career by attending technical training classes in a downtown Decatur office. “While I was doing that, I needed a job,” Rutherford said. “We were young married people.”

Although the nursing education process has changed through the years, Rutherford encourages those interested in the field to start as a CNA. “It is such an amazing way to see what the other members of your team do,” she said. “And you will never forget and appreciate that person who works alongside you.”

According to the staff, the nursing aides are critical to healthcare. “They are those hands who support the nurse who’s also trying to give meds and work with the doctor and do other things,” Rutherford said. “Our nurse aides often are the face that our patients know. They are more comfortable talking to them.”

The next step included a bachelor's degree in nursing in 1990. By then, all four of her children had been born. Although she had the education, the experience came from working among the patients and colleagues. “There’s a lot of other things you have to learn than just the nursing,” Rutherford said. “How do you talk? What does communication look like?”

Her career moved her throughout various businesses, but always came back to healthcare. After she became a registered nurse, Rutherford was hired in the maternal/child center at Carle Hospital, where she would eventually lead a team of nurses. She then managed a unit. “And I was hooked,” Rutherford said.

Throughout the years she continued her education, receiving her MBA degrees in nursing and business. In nine years, Rutherford had moved along her career path, including as a registered nurse, an assistant manager, a manager, then a director.

In 1999, she began her first chief nursing officer position in Galesburg. The position gave her experience with other areas of a hospital. Within five years, she moved on to Dubuque, Iowa, and was hired as a chief operating officer.

Her husband Tom remained in Decatur as a firefighter. When a position was available at St. Mary’s Hospital in 2006, she came back as a CNO. Seven years later, she was hired as a CEO at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham. “The hardest part was leaving this team here,” Rutherford said about the Decatur hospital.

But by 2021, she was back again.

Although her arrival coincided with the pandemic, Rutherford admits the transition went smoothly because of her co-workers. “It’s all about the team,” she said. “But it’s been a whirlwind.”

Rutherford admits she did not imagine she would be sitting in the CEO’s chair more than 40 years ago. “It was not even on my radar,” she said.

During the beginning years, the young mother simply wanted to help support her family. Her attitude and reasoning changed as she gained more experiences.

Although Rutherford was hired in various positions and other locations, her connection to Decatur was rooted. “These are the people on this team, they are people I’ve known, some of them my entire career,” she said. “We all have the same goals, that’s providing for the health of this community.”

Since she began as CEO, Rutherford has been meeting with all 900 colleagues working with HSHS St. Mary’s. Their discussions often involve the futures of each one. “How can we help you become that person that you want to be?,” Rutherford said. “People can do a lot of things here.”

All employees of the hospital have a connection to the patients, according to Rutherford. She wants to keep the connection built nearly 150 years ago. “It’s our patients, our patients’ families and their support system, it’s this community,” she said. “And it’s about us as a colleague team.”

Rutherford isn’t looking to retire anytime soon, she said. “Right now it’s the right place for me to be,” she said. “I’m very fortunate to lead an amazing team of people.”

