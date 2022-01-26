Watch now: Help available for homeless in Decatur

DECATUR — A fire at an empty apartment house on East Marietta Street last week, thought to be caused by homeless people building a fire for warmth, prompted Dove Inc.'s Darsonya Switzer to remind the community of resources available for homeless people.

“If someone knows of someone who is homeless, and places people who are homeless may be utilizing, such as abandoned buildings, we want to make sure the community knows our organization is working to address those issues,” Switzer said.

If you know of someone in need, a call to Dove's 24-hour hotline, 217-706-6614, can start the ball rolling. The outreach team, which goes out on regular missions to find and offer help to those living without shelter, can make contact with people who need help and let them know it is available, said Switzer, assistant director of Dove.

With bitter cold temperatures in recent days, shelter from the elements is critical. The National Weather Service predicts a slight warm-up over the next few days but snow is expected by Wednesday and temperatures will go back down into the 20s after that.

“We go at night to find out if anybody needs to do an application, and follow up if they need help with documents for Decatur Housing Authority if we need documents,” said Ashley Garner, coordinated entry/outreach coordinator. “It's also a chance for us to do street outreach at abandoned places, known for homeless people to hang out at. We go by to make sure nobody is outside, if anybody needs something to drink or eat, or just reach out to shelters to find out if any space is available.”

The team often meets with resistance from people whose trust has to be earned first, Garner said, but they keep trying, and they know of a number of locations where the homeless tend to congregate.

The Salvation Army has a men's shelter with “cold cots” to allow men who are homeless a place to sleep and get an evening meal. Men should arrive at 5 p.m. Director of Development Kyle Karsten said the ministry also has other resources to help those in need — among them a food pantry, clothing and access to social services.

Good Samaritan Inn offers a hot meal seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 920 N. Union St., and Oasis Day Center at 243 W. Cerro Gordo St., is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and offers showers, laundry, mail and telephone service, and a nurse practitioner through Crossing Healthcare.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.