DECATUR — Danielle Heckwine, 34, arrived two hours before she could get a COVID-19 vaccination. “I was here at 10 o’clock,” she said.

Heckwine was the first one in line to receive the immunization on Wednesday afternoon during the Macon County Health Department’s Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at an outbuilding on the Decatur Airport property.

“I’m an in-home health care aide. I take care of a elderly man,” Heckwine said. “I wanted the shot. I didn’t want to take a chance.”

Wednesday afternoon was devoted to administering the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers. Those getting vaccinated included doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians, dentists and hygienists, nursing assistants, assisted living facility staff, long-term care facility staff, group home staff, home caregivers, and EMS workers.

Before the gates were open at noon, a line of cars stretching several blocks had formed.

Vaccinations in Illinois are going to front-line health care workers and vulnerable groups, a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 126,211 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given throughout the state as of Monday.

Brandi Binkley, Macon County Public health administrator, is used to the long lines for COVID-19 testing. “So we knew it was a possibility,” she said. “We were hoping more than anything that people would come.”

Up to 1,000 vaccines were ready to be administered before the vehicles approached the airport facility. Nearly 10 nurses administered the vaccines during each shift. “But this operation is much bigger,” Binkley said. “It takes people at the gates, people doing traffic control, monitoring after people receive the vaccine for the 15 or 30 minutes.”

As the health department works through the phases of the Moderna vaccine administration, more immunizations are planned, Binkley said. Patients will be invited back in four weeks to receive the second shot. “This is something we expect to be doing on an ongoing basis for months,” she said.

Vaccine distribution at the two Decatur hospitals continues to go smoothly as the facilities prioritize inoculating their frontline workers in the continuing battle against COVID-19.

Michael Leathers, a spokesman for Memorial Health System which runs Decatur Memorial Hospital, reported Tuesday that 643 employees had been vaccinated against the virus.

Leathers said the hospital had so far received 495 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re starting with the frontline healthcare workers and working on down from there to employees who may not have contact with patients at all,” said Leathers.

Decatur Memorial Hospital has a total of more than 2,000 employees and Leathers said the vaccination process had gone smoothly with no problems or issues.

It’s been a similar story over at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, where spokesman Andrew Dilbeck said the hospital has been “able to administer the vaccine to hundreds of our frontline workers from the initial Pfizer shipment.”

And he added: “We plan to administer the second doses as prescribed by the manufacturer in the coming weeks.”

Dilbeck, in an email statement, didn’t specify numbers but said the hospital had this week received more doses of the Moderna vaccine. “... And many colleagues are very grateful to be receiving the vaccine before the end of 2020,” he added.

Dilbeck urged the public to continue stringent mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing until the vaccines become available to the public.

“This is a time of joy when we’ve had a lot of darkness this year,” Binkley said about Wednesday’s clinic. “It’s a bright spot.”

Director of Nursing Shannon Anderson organized the nursing staff to administer the shots at the airport. “We’re hoping to get people in and out of here pretty quickly,” she said shortly after the first line of patients drove through the outbuilding.

The health department staff administering the shots were excited to provide the service to the public. “This is the beginning of the end,” Anderson said. “There is so much hope for our future just in this vaccine.”

As the cars passed through, Bethany Stapel, assistant public health administrator, began to get misty eyed. “It’s an exciting day,” she said. “It’s been a long 10 months. This is hopefully closer to the end.”

Healthcare professionals have been working diligently since the virus touched Macon County. “We’ve been trying to help the community the best we can,” Stapel said. “This is just another way to really help the community and the healthcare workers.”

Director of the Decatur Airport, Tim Wright, worked with the health department in organizing the drive-through clinic. “We’re just thankful that we’re able to provide a facility to help the community,” he said.

Wright said the airport employees, which is part of the Decatur Park District, are able to react to quickly planned events. “We’re able to think through a plan pretty quickly,” he said. “They’ve done a great job getting everything ready for the health department and for this historical event.”

Springfield Clinic nurse Elisa Houston waited approximately an hour to receive the vaccination. Shortly afterwards she received her shot, she said she felt no effects. “It feels the same as any other vaccination,” Houston said.

Although she works in the healthcare industry, Houston had her family in mind while getting the vaccination. “It definitely brought me in today, to help end any further sickness,” she said.

Drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Decatur Airport

