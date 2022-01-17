Watch now: January is Blood Donor Awareness Month

DECATUR — Mekayla Gossard, 17, donated blood for the first time during a recent blood drive at her school.

“My friend said she was doing it,” the Warrensburg-Latham High School student said. “So I said, ‘why not’.”

January is National Blood Donor Awareness Month. However, blood donation centers encourage first time donors, as well as regular donors, throughout the year.

“We try to let people know that it's an easy procedure,” said Sara Palacio, donor relations consultant for ImpactLife. “It’s safe and it takes 45 minutes to an hour.”

According to Palacio, one donation can save three lives. “It’s a great way to help out your community,” she said. “It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives.”

Mekayla admits she would have donated earlier, but as a school athlete, she was not given permission by her coaches. Volleyball, soccer and the dance team took much of her time as well.

“We’re told that we can’t,” she said.

Donors can get light-headed after giving blood. Therefore, coaches and healthcare professionals do not suggest donating blood on workout days. “We ask the donors not to exercise after they’ve donated,” Palacio said.

Mekayla and her classmates did find a positive side to giving blood, along with helping save lives. Giving blood can take up to an hour; therefore, the students scheduled their donation during class time. “That’s the good part,” she said.

The process doesn’t hurt. “It’s just a little pinch,” Mekayla said.

The Warrensburg-Latham High School National Honor Society sponsored the most recent blood drive. Stephanie Thien is the sponsor for the organization. “We do that about five times a year,” she said.

Blood Donation Opportunities To find a local opportunity to give blood, visit www.bloodcenter.org.

Getting the students to donate isn’t difficult. Along with a few incentives, such as gift cards and T-shirts, the kids donate because their friends encourage them.

“There’s probably a bit of peer pressure,” Thien said. “But for the most part, we have a really good group of kids. They want to help other people in need.”

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit organization providing blood supply to 126 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. Local hospitals include those in Decatur, Mattoon, Bloomington, Lincoln, Taylorville, Pana, Shelbyville, Monticello, Springfield, Champaign and Effingham.

“When they send out an email saying that they have a two-day supply, that is for every hospital that they support locally,” said Alyssa Petrowsky, medical laboratory scientist for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital .

ImpactLife has made the process easier, healthcare providers have said.

“There’s an actual brick-and-mortar building that people can make an appointment and go to,” Petrowsky said. “You don’t have to hunt down a bloodmobile.”

Petrowsky wants people with any blood type to donate. “There’s other blood supply shortages, but O positive is at a critical state,” she said.

According to Julie Floyd, Decatur Memorial Hospital blood bank section specialist, DMH has experienced the same diminishing blood supply. “The O positive and the O negatives are the shortest (supply),” she said. “That’s what you use if you have trauma.”

COVID has affected the number of donations, according to the healthcare professionals. “People that would normally donate, either don’t want to donate because they don’t want to be around other people, or they don’t donate because they’re sick,” Floyd said.

Another factor includes the number of opportunities. Businesses would often host blood drives for their staff. Since more employees are working from home, the locations for donations have changed. The holiday season also affects blood donations. Donors visit families and schools are not in session. “Traditionally we see the holidays, especially Christmas and New Year’s, a real decline in donations,” Palacio said. “People are busy with family activities and travelling. They don’t have the time to donate blood.”

The blood centers and donation sites implement precautionary measures during donations, including social distancing, following appointment schedules, and masks.

“But this year, with the COVID surges, that’s an additional element that’s really reducing the number of donors we see coming through,” Palacio said.

For hospital staff, everyday can be a different challenge. Floyd admits she has to be cautious when ordering blood. “I’m not to the point where I’m not getting orders filled,” she said. “But it might take a little longer.”

Donors can donate blood every eight weeks. “But it’s hard to get people because they’re busy,” Floyd said about the holiday season.

The blood products stay in the community. Different parts of the blood are used for different procedures. Red cells, platelets and plasma are given to patients.

The vital product can only be received from donations by people. “We have to have the compassion from humans to take care of other humans,” Petrowsky said. “It can't be man made, outside of the body.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

