Watch now: Macon County kids begin rolling up sleeves for COVID vaccine

DECATUR — After getting their COVID-19 vaccine this week at Crossing Healthcare, Jarrett Hess, 11, and his sister Stevie, 7, can tell their experience to others who are worried about getting the shot.

“It didn’t hurt,” Stevie said.

“It didn’t hurt for me at all,” Jarrett said.

The family knows members of the health care community who work among COVID patients, and they worry about their health. Tisha Hess wanted her children to understand the importance of getting the shot.

“We can all do our part in helping reduce or eliminate the pandemic,” she said. “It’s simple measures like this that make a big difference.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 this month. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only authorized for adults.

Crossing Healthcare began offering pediatric vaccination clinics last week.

The Macon County Health Department has 300 doses of the pediatric vaccination, with the ability to order more when needed, that it will begin administering at clinics next week.

“Our team is fully prepared to meet this demand,” said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations at the health department. “We will have more than enough vaccines for anyone who wishes to get their child vaccinated.”

Nationwide, there are about 28 million kids ages 5 to 11 who are eligible for the vaccine. The White House says the federal government has procured enough of the two-dose vaccine for all of them.

About 900,000 kids ages 5 to 11 will have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in their first week of eligibility, the White House said, providing the first glimpse at the pace of the vaccination campaign for school-age kids.

“We're off to a very strong start,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing Wednesday with reporters. Kids who get their first of two shots by the end of next week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

The most recent local statistics from the Macon County Health Department indicate that 3,127 residents ages 19 and under have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been no deaths involving residents younger than 30.

The county has reported 15,988 positive cases and 248 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the health department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases over the past two days, with 41 cases reported Thursday and 31 cases reported Friday. The total number of hospitalizations is at 10. Health officials also reported an additional COVID-related death, a female in her 70s.

The health department is concerned about the recent increase in positive cases.

"Our goal is to provide resources and services to help keep our community as healthy as possible," Hosier said. "When case numbers increase, there is a very real chance that hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths will also increase."

In Macon County, less than 50% of the adult population has received their first vaccination, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"As the holidays approach, we encourage people to receive their flu and COVID-19 vaccines if possible; to practice healthy habits such as eating properly, getting an appropriate amount of sleep and exercise, limiting stress as much as possible and drinking plenty of water; and to not gather with others if feeling unwell," Hosier said.

As expected, the rollout of the pediatric vaccine locally has included health officials answering questions from caregivers regarding the vaccine and its development, effectiveness and the side effects.

Crossing pediatrician Tricia Scerba discussed any concerns the caregivers had before the shots were administered.

“But a lot of parents are doing the research,” she said. “This is not a surprise topic. Parents have had time to formulate opinions.”

The side effects of the shot include pain as well as swelling and redness at the injection site. Few have reported fever, body aches and fatigue.

“But that is less common in children than in adults,” Scerba said.

The fast rate at which the vaccines have been approved is due in part to the limited administration involved with approval, Scerba said.

“There were no shortcuts. It went through the normal phase 1, 2 and 3 trials with the FDA,” she said. “It had to meet the same requirements as any other product.”

A normal process through FDA approval will include long wait times through various administrative steps.

“All of those barriers were removed for this," Scerba said.

The trials were immediately reviewed.

“That’s where the acceleration happened,” Scerba said. “It wasn’t at the level of the research. It was at the level of the review. Nothing else has a higher priority at this time.”

Scerba compared the experience to an amusement park fast pass.

“It got to go to the front of the line,” she said. “But there were no revisions made to the requirements.”

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, three weeks apart, just like the grownup version. The company claims the shots are more than 90% effective in preventing or diminishing the symptoms of COVID.

Angela Harbin, a clinical support technician at Crossing Healthcare, greeted children before they received their vaccine.

“The parents are super excited about it,” she said. “The kids, not so much.”

Although the families understand how important the vaccine is, the kids react the same as if they were receiving any other shot, Harbin said.

“We haven’t had anybody really throw a fit,” she said. “A lot of the kids say they don’t really feel it, or it doesn’t hurt.”

Crossing nurses tried to make the experience as pleasant as possible.

“So they do get a sticker that says that they are vaccinated,” Harbin said.

