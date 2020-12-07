Watch now: Moms say spread the word, not the virus

DECATUR — “I don’t care who started it,” is mom-ism most everyone remembers from their childhood.
That phrase and and others, often accompanied with a certain way of looking at you, made sure the intended message was delivered loud and clear.
Now, a local group of mothers are looking to get another message across: “Wear your mask.”
Last month, a group of HSHS Illinois hospital mothers began the #MaskedMoms initiative to encourage everyone to wear their masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Local hospitals are located in Springfield, Shelbyville, Effingham, Litchfield and Decatur.
One of the moms, Tara Peasley, director of Emergency Services and Critical Care at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, joined the move along with her 17-year-old daughter, Marina Rohman.
“It’s obviously important from the healthcare perspective, but also as a mom,” Peasley said. “It’s important that that age group knows the importance of wearing masks.”
Rohman’s job at the hospital is to conduct COVID-19 screenings on patients. “I hear a lot of stories,” she said about the virus.
Using a variety of social media platforms, Rohman communicates with her friends the information her mother and other healthcare professionals have been stressing. “My friends all agree with it,” she said.
The hope is the message will spread through the children and their platforms. “They can talk about the importance of wearing a mask,” Peasley said about her daughter and her friends' use of social media.
Community involvement is the driving force behind the initiative, according to Andrew Dilbeck, marketing specialist for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.
To promote facial coverings, the hospitals use advice from professionals, including Gov. JB Pritzker, scientists and doctors.
"But whenever it’s your mom telling you to wear a mask, you trust her,” Dilbeck said. “Mom knows best.”
In less than a week, nearly 500 people had responded to the Facebook post. Personal photos as well as statistical graphics and comments are welcome on the site. Moms of human or furry family members are encouraged to contribute.
“Basically, wear your mask because I said so,” Dilbeck said. “Or whatever the mom-ism is.”
Peasley made sure to post a photo of her and her daughter wearing their masks. “Life is precious,” she said. “I try to teach my daughter good examples by wearing a mask. Therefore, she wears a mask and spreads that message to other people, to her friends and other age groups.”
The hope is the initiative catches on with others in the community.
“It doesn’t have to be healthcare providers. We just started it,” Dilbeck said. “We’re encouraging all moms, or mom-like people.”
Peasley has heard feedback from friends and her children’s friends.
“It’s probably the topic at dinner every night,” she said. “We see a lot of really sick people. The importance of the mask is just critical to the health of the community.”
Moms are copying the virus’ reputation and spreading the word; wear your mask. “That’s what social media is, too,” Dilbeck said. “Friends show friends who show friends.”
“Hopefully the message spreads, like the virus,” Peasley said.
