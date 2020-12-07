Watch now: Moms say spread the word, not the virus

Using a variety of social media platforms, Rohman communicates with her friends the information her mother and other healthcare professionals have been stressing. “My friends all agree with it,” she said.

The hope is the message will spread through the children and their platforms. “They can talk about the importance of wearing a mask,” Peasley said about her daughter and her friends' use of social media.

Community involvement is the driving force behind the initiative, according to Andrew Dilbeck, marketing specialist for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.

To promote facial coverings, the hospitals use advice from professionals, including Gov. JB Pritzker, scientists and doctors.

"But whenever it’s your mom telling you to wear a mask, you trust her,” Dilbeck said. “Mom knows best.”

In less than a week, nearly 500 people had responded to the Facebook post. Personal photos as well as statistical graphics and comments are welcome on the site. Moms of human or furry family members are encouraged to contribute.

“Basically, wear your mask because I said so,” Dilbeck said. “Or whatever the mom-ism is.”