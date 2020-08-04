Watch now: Monticello dad's promise to dying daughter inspiration for proposed national law

Tony and Liz Galbo attended the announcement with two siblings Gabby never got to meet, 7-year-old Filippo and Giada, 5, whose name is in honor of Gabby. Gabby's middle name was Giada. Filippo held a photo of his deceased sister, whose resemblance to little Giada is remarkable.

Gabby had all those symptoms, Galbo said, and had seen doctors six of the seven days she was ill with no diagnosis. She had been released from Carle Foundation Hospital five days before her death, and her parents were told that her blood work results were "unremarkable" though later it was discovered that all the signs were there that she had significant signs of infection. She was lethargic, dehydrated and had a fever and a rash. She was finally diagnosed with Rocky Mountain spotted fever, though no tick was ever found, but had already become septic. She was intubated and flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.