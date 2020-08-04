Watch now: Monticello dad's promise to dying daughter inspiration for proposed national law

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is in Monticello on Tuesday discussing “Gabby’s Law," proposed federal legislation to to require all U.S. hospitals to improve and maintain sepsis protocols.Posted by Herald & Review on Tuesday, August 4, 2020
MONTICELLO — As Tony Galbo held his dying 5-year-old daughter in his arms in 2012, he made her a promise.
“I said I would get Gabby's Law so no parents would have to walk in our shoes," Galbo said on Tuesday, standing in Gabby's Gazebo in Nick's Park in Monticello, where U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced that he has introduced a bill in Congress.
On May 11, 2012, 5-year-old Gabby Galbo died from sepsis, the body’s life-threatening response to an infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death. Gabby developed sepsis from undiagnosed Rocky Mountain spotted fever.
Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the Illinois version of Gabby's Law in 2016. It requires hospitals to "adopt evidence-based protocols for the early recognition and treatment of patients with sepsis, severe sepsis or septic shock that are based on generally accepted standards of care. It requires the protocols contain certain components, including those specific to identifying and treating adults and children."
Only four of the 50 states have such a law, Davis said, and the federal law would have even more of a “stick” in that hospitals without such protocols would be ineligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements. The bill, HR7514, was introduced on July 9 and the Taylorville Republican is urging Illinoisans to call their senators and representatives to ask them to support it.
“Many of those sepsis victims could have been cured if it had been diagnosed,” Davis said. “In Monticello, we all know Gabby's story.”
Tony and Liz Galbo attended the announcement with two siblings Gabby never got to meet, 7-year-old Filippo and Giada, 5, whose name is in honor of Gabby. Gabby's middle name was Giada. Filippo held a photo of his deceased sister, whose resemblance to little Giada is remarkable.
Sepsis kills 300,000 people annually in the United States, Tony Galbo said, and 80 percent of those deaths could be prevented with the proper protocols. Sepsis symptoms include fever, shivering, extreme pain, discolored skin, extreme sleepiness, confusion and shortness of breath.
Gabby had all those symptoms, Galbo said, and had seen doctors six of the seven days she was ill with no diagnosis. She had been released from Carle Foundation Hospital five days before her death, and her parents were told that her blood work results were "unremarkable" though later it was discovered that all the signs were there that she had significant signs of infection. She was lethargic, dehydrated and had a fever and a rash. She was finally diagnosed with Rocky Mountain spotted fever, though no tick was ever found, but had already become septic. She was intubated and flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Her blood was filtered, requiring incisions in her neck and later her liver. She’d also developed compartment syndrome from internal bleeding and swelling, and the next morning, a surgeon cut into her abdomen to relieve the pressure. By May 10, 2012, eight days after her first doctor visit, she was in an induced coma and her brain was shutting down. She died the next day.
The Illinois state version of Gabby's Law was sponsored by state Sen. Chapin Rose and then-state Rep. Bill Mitchell, whom Tony Galbo said he called constantly pushing for action in his daughter's memory, so no parents would ever again have to go through what the Galbos experienced.
“We've got to do more (than have a state law),” Davis said. “We have to make sure that we have a national approach to put better protocols in our hospitals to ensure that sepsis isn't missed like it was in Gabby's case. This has a lot to do with what we're going through today with coronavirus. There's a $41 billion cost for sepsis infections in our Medicare system. That has to change. And what we're asking with the passage of this bill is to introduce the same protocols that we have here in Illinois.”
The protocol assessments are working in Illinois and in the other states that have those protocols, Davis said.
Gabby's Gazebo in the Monticello park started out to be a bench in memory of the little girl, but so much money was raised that it became the gazebo, erected by Galbo and some friends. The walk leading to it is decorated with prints from a pair of Gabby's shoes, and painted in her favorite colors. The metal butterflies that decorate the building were provided by Monticello schools because she loved butterflies.
Davis said it was only fitting that the announcement of the effort to pass Gabby's Law nationally was held at Gabby's Gazebo, and as he spoke, a real butterfly flitted through the gazebo and flew between Gabby's brother and mom.
