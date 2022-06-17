Watch now: Moweaqua teen swims, bikes, runs to national competition

DECATUR — Parents often say to their children, “Hard work and determination will get you far,” with the rewards often seen later in life.

However, Central A&M High School sophomore Becka Dunakey is able to show off her rewards now, especially the triathlons medals and plaques.

In August, the 15-year-old will compete in the USA Triathlon in Milwaukee, Wisc. She was invited after placing first in her age group in her last two triathlons. According to the national competition’s rules, athletes must place in the top two or top 15% of their age group in USA Triathlon sanctioned triathlons.

“I had no clue that this was a thing,” Becka said about the national competition. “It’s not very common for people my age to compete.”

The triathlons include three events, swimming, biking and running. The length for each event varies according to age or category. For Illinois competitions, Becka competes in the Sprint triathlons which includes 300-yard swims, 13-mile bike ride and a 5K run. She has been a role model for her 10-year-old sister who competes in the mini-triathlons; 100-yard swim, a five-mile bike ride and a one-mile run.

Becka has competed in Petersburg, Neoga, and other cities throughout Central Illinois. During her latest triathlon at the Stoneman Sprint competition in Springfield, Becka competed in the Mini and the Sprint competitions, one right after the other.

Becka began competing in triathlons two years ago. “I thought it sounded fun,” she said. “You’re tired at the end, but it’s OK.”

She runs with her school’s cross country team and has trained to run long distances. Riding is her least favorite, she admits. “I feel like it takes forever,” she said.

As for swimming, “easy,” she said.

Her family is impressed with Becka’s accomplishments, said her mother, Jennifer. “She didn’t get her love of sports from me,” she said. “But she’s inspired me to do one.”

Becka’s life isn’t consumed with training. She is also a cheerleader and is a straight-A student. “But I mainly do sports,” she said.

The competitions were important to Becka and her family; however, she knew she needed training, so she asked her swim coach, Todd Ranney, who had witnessed the teenager’s determination.

Ranney said he is amazed at her work ethic. “Which is why she has done so well in triathlons,” he said.

Becka is one of Ranney’s 14 students who have competed in Mini triathlons. Their team, Team Turbo Turtles at the Decatur Athletic Club, also compete in swim meets.

According to Ranney, the focus and dedication have allowed Becka to do what is necessary in her training, to be as prepared for the various competitions, including her swim meets and triathlons. “Most of the time, she has to bike or run on her own,” Ranney said. “So focus and dedication are critical for her and her success.”

The coach and athlete focus on various aspects of training. “And much of it has nothing to do with physical activity,” Ranney said.

Ranney said he stresses four critical factors: nutrition and sleep, and mental and physical training.

“The first two must be dialed in for the last two to be at optimal levels,” he said. “You have to be a bit of a scientist, always experimenting to see which combination will achieve the desired results in training and in competition.”

Becka expressed interest in doing a triathlon along with her coach more than two years ago. Her first triathlon was the Stoneman Sprint triathlon, which included a 500-yard swim, 12-mile bike, and a 5K run, at Lake Springfield in July of 2020. The triathlon encouraged Becka’s swimming classmates to try it. “This summer, I will have three girls doing the Stoneman Sprint triathlon at Lake Springfield,” Ranney said.

As a coach and a competitor, Ranney has brought first-hand experience to his students. He admits training for a triathlon can be fun. “The feeling after exercising and the sense of accomplishment is hard to beat, and it is addictive,” he said. “You keep going back for more.”

His suggestions include being a comfortable swimmer. “That is the biggest obstacle,” he said. “And good goggles are a must.”

Second, a decent bike is best, but any bike will do for the shorter distances. “And you must have a helmet,” the coach said.

Third, a good pair of running shoes is important. Ranney recommends runners start with small distances and intensities, then slowly build both over time. “You have to allow your body time to adapt to the various distances and intensities or you will definitely encounter injuries,” he said.

Along with the support of her family and coach, Becka has support from businesses through sponsorships, who understand the thrill of competition. The Decatur Athletic Club, where she swims, the Decatur Bicycle Shoppe and Fleet Feet have helped the teenager along her journey.

Although Becka trains like a pro, she still eats like a teenager. “I mainly just eat what I want to eat,” she said. “But on the day of the triathlon I usually eat a protein shake or fruit. The day before, I eat lots of pasta.”

