Watch now: National Guard vaccination clinics come to Coles County

On Friday, Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said the Illinois Department of Public Health chose the dates for the clinics.

The departments then organized the clinics with SBLHC and set up the online registration, she said.

"It's gone very smoothly," Stenger said.

She said she was "very pleased" to be able to vaccinate such a large number of people and that eligibility for the clinics was expanded to all Illinois residents 18 and older, not only Coles County residents.

"Any vaccine to the area is helping us get to that herd immunity," she said. "The opportunity to vaccinate 2,000 more people means that much more."

The clinics also marked the first time the single-dose brand of the vaccine was used in Coles County, something Stenger said she was "very excited" to see.

She said the one-shot vaccination is better for a variety of people such as students, the homeless, the homebound and people in custody.

The number of people expected to be vaccinated during the two days is similar to earlier ones that SBLHC has conducted, hospital clinic director Julie Kastl said.