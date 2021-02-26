Watch now: One benefit of masks and social distancing? Data shows few flu cases in Decatur area

DECATUR — Federal, state and local data show influenza case numbers for the 2020-21 season hit record lows despite early fears that the coronavirus would pair with the flu in infecting people, overwhelming the health care system.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been monitoring flu cases since Sept. 30 — an unofficial fall start date for flu season, which extends through April — with data as of Feb. 6 showing 1,364 confirmed cases in its clinical surveillance network. There were 155,014 the same time last year.
Statewide, 21 out of 2,880 flu tests reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health between Sept. 27 and Feb. 6 were positive, putting the state at a 0.7% positivity rate so far.
While IDPH’s data isn’t “inclusive of every case of influenza,” the agency says it does provide a “picture of … activity in Illinois.”
That picture is consistent with what health care providers across Central Illinois are reporting: In an era of masking, quarantining and social distancing, this year’s flu season was the one that wasn’t.
'An extremely mild flu season'
Anxiety of the flu season was driven in part by talks of a second wave of coronavirus that would lead to a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. If that uptick coincided with a rise in flu numbers, health care systems would be stretched even thinner, officials warned.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Nov. 17 said it was clear "the state is headed in the wrong direction with increased (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations and deaths" and, nine days later, Illinois hit a record high of more than 6,000 people hospitalized with the virus.
But the flu season that threatened to overburden hospitals alongside the coronavirus never came.
HSHS reported steep percentage drops in confirmed flu cases at its hospitals, spokeswoman Johanna Moll said. At HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, there have been 12 positive results, compared to 502 at this time last year, a 97.6 % drop. Shelbyville's HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital saw a 66.7% decrease; and one positive flu case at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial in Effingham meant that hospital had a 99.5% decrease.
“Our efforts to help curb the spread of COVID are also helping to curb the spread of influenza,” said Dr. Valerie Thompson, primary care physician at Springfield’s HSHS Medical Group Medicare Clinic in a statement. “It seems that masking, hand washing, social distancing and decreased gatherings have all contributed to an extremely mild flu season.”
Reducing the odds
It's not just hospitals that saw a downturn: Local doctors' offices and clinics reported the same trend.
Between Sept. 1, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2020, all of HSHS Medical Group offices combined had confirmed 669 flu cases. From Sept. 1, 2020, to Feb. 5, 2021, only 37 cases of flu were confirmed, Moll said.
From October to around mid-February, health officials with Memorial Health System hospitals said only six people had been hospitalized for influenza at its five hospitals. The number compares to 99 this time last year. Only 29 lab-confirmed cases of influenza were reported in total, comparing to 2,013 at this time in 2020.
“It’s a dramatic difference,” said Gina Carnduff, Memorial Health System director of infection prevention, in a statement. She too made reference to the impact of the COVID-19 safety practices having a positive impact.
Since COVID-19 and influenza share similar symptoms of fever, fatigue, body ache and sore throats, health care providers who had the ability to do so tested for both COVID and flu, just to be sure.
“Last year’s flu season was pretty severe," Carnduff said. “We encourage people to stay diligent about washing your hands and wearing masks. These steps do help reduce the risk of disease transmission, both for COVID-19 and influenza.”
Other illnesses thwarted
The HSHS Medical Group said influenza isn’t the only illness shown to significant decrease due to COVID precautions. Pediatricians are noticing a decrease in strep pharyngitis, or strep throat. Strep is also likely spread by close contact to school-aged children peaking around the age of 7, according to Dr. Brock Phillips, a pediatrician with HSHS Medical Group.
HSHS reported nearly 700 cases of strep by early February last winter, but the number has nearly halved this winter.
However, strep is still apparent around the community, “so continuing proper hand hygiene and staying home when sick is important to limit the spread,” Dr. Phillips said in a statement.
Considering how effective the masking and other precautions have been, Dr. Thompson wondered "why haven't we always done this in the United States" to help prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses.
"Many countries around the world, including multiple countries in Asia and Europe, have been masking for other infections including influenza for a number of years," she said. "Now that we have the numbers in front of us and can show that we've made a huge dent in the spread of influenza, it should be something the United States tries to recommend in the future."
Staff Writer Garrett Karsten contributed to this report.
