Watch now: One benefit of masks and social distancing? Data shows few flu cases in Decatur area

Other illnesses thwarted

The HSHS Medical Group said influenza isn’t the only illness shown to significant decrease due to COVID precautions. Pediatricians are noticing a decrease in strep pharyngitis, or strep throat. Strep is also likely spread by close contact to school-aged children peaking around the age of 7, according to Dr. Brock Phillips, a pediatrician with HSHS Medical Group.

HSHS reported nearly 700 cases of strep by early February last winter, but the number has nearly halved this winter.

However, strep is still apparent around the community, “so continuing proper hand hygiene and staying home when sick is important to limit the spread,” Dr. Phillips said in a statement.

Considering how effective the masking and other precautions have been, Dr. Thompson wondered "why haven't we always done this in the United States" to help prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses.