Watch now: Report offers snapshot of Macon County homelessness

DECATUR — Millikin University senior Katie Yelaska spent a long night in January studying Decatur’s homeless population where they are.

“We were walking around buildings just canvassing, really anywhere, to better understand our community and those experiencing homelessness,” she said.

Mary Garrison, a professor of social work at Millikin University, and Yelaska traveled throughout Decatur collecting the data and discussing concerns among those living without permanent housing.

“One night a year, how individuals experience homelessness,” Garrison said about the research. “I learned very quickly how difficult this process is.”

Other Millikin students also to analyze the finding, which were brought together to help address issues facing local homeless people.

Results of the annual Point-in-Time Survey of Macon County's homeless population were then announced Thursday at a community breakfast of the Macon County Homeless Continuum of Care Advisory Council.

According to Fred Spannaus of Spannaus Consulting, the annual study is titled Point-in-Time for a reason. “It measures one 24-hour period,” he said. “Over the course of the year, you're going to see many more people.”

The survey is an annual count of sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on a single night — this year, from 8 a.m. Jan. 27 to 8 a.m. Jan. 28, according to Yelaska. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to conduct research on their homeless populations.

This year’s findings counted 93 people defined as homeless, according to HUD. Of those, six were veterans.

The community members that attended Thursday’s meeting included Dove’s Homeward Bound staff, Salvation Army staff, God’s Shelter of Love administration and others.

Macon County began the count in 1995. Millikin took over the project 10 years ago.

“The goal of this count that we hope to accomplish is identifying community resources that can help connect individuals experiencing homelessness and also reduce homelessness in our community,” Yelaska said.

The group found various updates since last year’s project. The pandemic continued to influence their findings. Many of the services were closed, causing people to seek shelter and services in other places.

“We rallied together,” said Darsonya Switzer, program director for Dove’s Homeward Bound. “We tried to make sure people were being connected to services.”

During the night in January, Garrison and Yelaska were assisted by a homeless youth. “As someone who’s currently experiencing homelessness, they were able to offer us a lot of insight on some of those day-to-day experiences,” Yelaska said. “Their presence was very impactful.”

Youth services became a priority in their findings.

Millikin junior Rolande Umuhoza studied the data available, including the ages, race and genders of the homeless community, from the January night and other yearly Point-in-Time counts. “We had a down trend since 2013 to 2022,” she said. “Our lowest it has ever been was in 2021 when we had 83.”

Shay Buchanan, a sophomore, studied the conditions the group observed. “We want to know who we’re serving and how we can better help them,” she said. “Understanding where most of our conditions lie will help us with that.”

Those dealing with mental illness, domestic violence, substance abuse disorders, PTSD, and physical and mental disabilities were part of the study.

The information collected was used to help the organizations serving the homeless community. The agencies include Crossing Healthcare, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, Salvation Army, and several others.

“The individuals who are boots-on-the-ground, knowing these folks,” Garrison said about the agencies. “We’ve put a lot of effort into really understanding and tracking folks and being able to hopefully get them into housing and get them into services sooner.”

The information collected will also be used to help the agencies and organizations designed to help the homeless community. “We’ve taken this into our community and made it user-friendly for us,” Garrison said. “We can make more connections and help get people what they need.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.