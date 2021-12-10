 Skip to main content
COVID | THE LOCAL RESPONSE

Watch now: Rising COVID cases concerning Macon County health leaders

Alyssa Stinson 1 120921.JPG

Certified Nurse Aide Alyssa Stinson puts on protective gear at Decatur Memorial Hospital. The new omicron COVID variant was detected in Illinois on Tuesday. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help.Health officials in Wisconsin say they are requesting five teams from the federal government, or 100 people, to come help provide aid to their hospitals systems. The state is just the latest of many that are having to make similar requests.This surge comes as health officials work to get a better understanding of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, prompting them to double down on requests for people to get vaccinated.

DECATUR — New COVID-19 numbers indicate Region 6, which includes Macon County, is heading in the wrong direction — and local health care professionals say they're worried. 

“We are always concerned when we see a marked rise in cases, especially during holiday seasons where people tend to gather indoors in close proximity to celebrate,” said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the Macon County Health Department.

The concern comes with the arrival of the fast-spreading omicron strain in Illinois. The variant, which has spread across southern Africa and Europe, was detected in Chicago on Tuesday. 

Jill Crum, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital chief nursing officer, has seen a rise in the number COVID patients admitted to the hospital. Other health issues have not slowed down either. “Our intensive care unit has been running at full occupancy,” she said. “We’re definitely full.”

Decatur Memorial Hospital CEO Drew Early said his hospital also has been experiencing a large number of patients.

“We are very, very busy right now,” he said. “Our ICU units are just about full, if not full. Our general units are also incredibly busy.”

Early compares the atmosphere to that of last year’s holiday season. “This is mirroring our previous surges,” he said.

As of Friday, the Macon County Health Department reported 36 residents hospitalized with COVID. The low for the month has been 19.

Those numbers are not reflective of how many COVID patients are being treated at Decatur hospitals, at a given time, since they also treat patients from outside Macon County. COVID cases are tracked at the home county level.

Marisa Hosier

Hosier

47 percent vaccinated in Macon County 

One of the concerns is potential outbreaks among those who are most at risk, such as unvaccinated persons and those unable to receive the vaccine — children under age 5 and those with a chronic disease or immunocompromised status that prevents their getting it. Those populations are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

Since Dec. 1, Macon County has reported 1,014 new cases of the virus, bringing its total to 15,785 since the pandemic began. During the same period, there have been four COVID-related deaths. 

COVID-19 Graphs

Macon County COVID-19 statistics as of Dec. 10, 2021.

The latest statistics from the Illinois Department of Public Health show about 47 percent of Macon County residents were fully vaccinated.

COVID pediatric vaccine (copy)

Crossing Healthcare Registered Nurse Rebecca Alexander gives 7-year-old Stevie Hess her first COVID-19 vaccine.

Many of the symptoms have remained the same throughout the pandemic. “But it is important to note that they vary from person to person,” Hosier said. “For the most part, unvaccinated persons have more severe cases and hospitalizations than those who are vaccinated.”

Hospital staff have witnessed COVID affect various ages and genders; however, they agree with the current statistics. “But what we are seeing is those who have been vaccinated are less critically ill versus those who have not been vaccinated,” Crum said.

The DMH staff have found that a few of the patients are those who were vaccinated early, but haven’t received their boosters. “Some of those immunities have waned,” Early said. “But of our in-patients, less than 10 percent are vaccinated.”

Vaccinations have been credited for preventing hospitalizations, according to national and local healthcare providers.

Many patients have visited the emergency department; however, the unit serves various illnesses and issues, Crum said. “So we are encouraging people to utilize their primary care (physician) when possible for those non-emergency needs,” she said.

The hospital staff has had to keep patients in the emergency department until a bed is available, according to Crum. “Sometimes, unfortunately, that’s for several hours,” she said.

Health care professionals encourage individuals who are experiencing symptoms of illness, especially COVID-like illness, to avoid gatherings and be tested for the virus. Proper handwashing, masking, and physical distancing all continue to be recommended courses of action to prevent the spread of the virus, according to healthcare professionals. They continue to encourage those who are able and eligible to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“People have the right to choose,” Crum said. “And we choose health.”

The health department and other providers continue to offer vaccination opportunities each week. They encourage reaching out to primary care providers if patients have questions.

The health department has hosted provider panels, created videos to educate the community, and held off-site clinics to answer questions. Yet, they continue to record the rise of cases in several categories. “Including many cases amongst unvaccinated individuals,” Hosier said. “We continue to see the most severe cases being those of the unvaccinated, and that is why we continue to urge people to receive the vaccine if they are able and eligible.”

Local health care professionals have partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health to learn more about the new omicron variant.

“From the information we have received thus far, the vaccines are effective against the variants and boosters are recommended when applicable,” Hosier said.

U.S. health officials have also said omicron appears to be less dangerous than the delta strain, which also has resulted in a sharp increase in hospitalizations. Illinois as a whole reported the year's highest number of new COVID cases a week after Thanksgiving. A total of 49,668 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease over the previous week were reported Friday. 

'Continued to work tirelessly'

Although the number of COVID cases is rising, the death toll remains somewhat small. The health department credits the local health care system for the bit of positive news. “Our local physicians and practitioners have continued to work tirelessly to learn more about the virus and how to treat it,” Hosier said. “As well as noting that treatment protocols have continued to progress as we have learned more throughout the pandemic.”

Currently, elective surgeries have not been postponed, as they were a year ago. “We’ve gotten a lot better on how to handle COVID within the hospital,” Crum said. “We’ve learned how to streamline what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. It’s now become a way of life.”

Masks and gowns are utilized for every patient, a task that wasn’t needed before the pandemic. “Now it’s for everyone COVID positive or not COVID positive,” Crum said.

Alyssa Stinson 2 120921.JPG

Certified Nurse Aide Alyssa Stinson puts on protective gear prior to doing some disinfecting tasks at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Decatur hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID-related admissions, as positive cases are on the rise. Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated. To date, 47 percent of the Macon County population is vaccinated for COVID. 

Hospitals have managed throughout the pandemic to accommodate most medical situations. “We know that elective surgeries are necessary too,” Early said. “We’ve learned over the course of the last two years, delaying care is a bad thing.”

The winter months also bring other illnesses into health care facilities. “This is just the time when people get sick,” Early said. “We’re seeing COVID and everything else right now. That’s leading to a very busy hospital.”

For nearly two years, the work pace has not slowed down for health care workers. “The pressure that’s being put on them right now is just hard to imagine,” Early said. “These are our friends, our neighbors that are taking care of the community.”

The hospitals’ staff have shown their strength while battling the virus in their workplaces, Crum said.

“They continue to come back and perform these difficult, stressful jobs,” she said. “And I continue to be amazed by the expertise of the staff at St. Mary’s and their ongoing commitment to care for patients.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

By the numbers

49,668

New COVID cases in Illinois from Dec. 3 to Friday 

47

Percentage of people vaccinated in Macon County 

