Watch now: Scovill clubhouse finds new life as senior hang out

A group of senior women gather for a game of Hand and Foot at the Decatur Scovill Senior Center.
DECATUR — Susan Brion didn't know anyone when she moved to Central Illinois from Florida.
During her first visit to the
Scovill Activity Center, she was introduced to a group of card players involved in a game of Bunco.
“The people were so nice, I came back Friday to play Hand and Foot,” she said. “So I’ve come Wednesday and Friday ever since.”
The Scovill Activity Center, located in the former Scovill Golf Course clubhouse, has been a welcoming place for many community members, new and native, since it opened three years ago, according to Dana Floyd, recreation supervisor for the Decatur Park District facility.
The seniors had been meeting in the
Johns Hill Senior Center on Jasper Street before the building was closed three years ago to make way for a new Johns Hill School and other additions to that block.
The last golfers graced the rolling hills of the
Scovill Golf Course five years ago, leaving the clubhouse dormant until the idea to use it for the activity center came about.
Decatur Park District Recreation Director Gabby Cliff works in the office of the Scovill Senior Center.
The staff, which includes Floyd and recreation supervisor Gabby Cliff, set up the center on West Main Street in 2019. However, the fun came to a halt shortly afterward because of the COVID pandemic.
“Once we were out here, we didn’t have activities for a while,” Floyd said.
Floyd is among the biggest cheerleaders for the facility, citing a long list of positive attributes. “The view, the park area, and there’s just a good feeling out here,” she said. “And we have way more space.”
The Johns Hill building served the park district well during its tenure as an activity center, providing events for senior citizens as well as people with special needs. The two groups and their activities moved to the new location, along with other participants such as cultural arts classes and choir practices and performances.
Floyd and Cliff have been able to accommodate any visitor or group, they said. Daily activities include various card games and Mahjong, as well as a monthly luncheon for the seniors.
“This is a better area for them,” Cliff said about the senior luncheons and the people that prepare the meals.
The entire building is used, including the basement for storage and a full kitchen, as well as the grounds.
“We have way more area to do a lot of different things,” Cliff said.
“The space has been fantastic,” Floyd said.
The building can be altered to accommodate various group sizes. If a group needs a quiet space for their game, the supervisors can close off a section.
The groups continue to grow in numbers and activities. “We used to have about 30 for lunch,” Floyd said. “Now we have about 100.”
The seniors said they are happy with the additional space, but they want more competition for their games.
“We’re always looking for extra people,” said Pat Lugar.
The building isn’t the only positive side to the facility.
“These guys are so gracious and helpful to help us,” said Teresa Sadorius.
Jo Van Metre and her husband, Bruce, are new to Decatur.
After searching the park district page, they found the Scovill Senior Center only a few months ago. They’ve played Bunco and other games during their visits.
“But we’d really like to get some pinochle and bridge players,” Jo Van Metre said. “Bridge is a game that’s going away. Young people aren’t really playing the game anymore.”
The seniors admit the games can get rambunctious at times.
Nancy Leming and her group of card players were asked to leave other senior facilities.
“The city kicked us out and gave us this one,” she said. “We’re glad, we like it better.”
19 memories of Decatur parks
Cooling off
1988: Four-year-old Lauren Bradley found a cool spot Tuesday. She visited the Nelson Park swimming pool and appeared to be refreshed after her dip.
H&R file photo
Dangling Good Time
1966: Some feet dangled in the swimming pool at Nelson Park for the first time today as the Red Cross "Learn to Swim" program got under way. A few, at the far end of the pool, have ventured in to the pool while others seem to prefer the sidelines at present.
H&R file photo
Fariview Park bears
1916: Teddy and Smithy roam their cage and greet visitors at Fairview Park. The bears were bought this year with $100 donated by the public and apparently didn’t like each other too much at first. The fate of those first two bears isn’t clear. A 1925 clipping reported that ‘the Fairview bears are dead.’ They were shot by a taxidermist.
Herald & Review Archives
Figure Skating
1966: Jeanette Petrie, one of two instructors provided by the Decatur Park District at Fairview Rink, helps the teenage group begin.
H&R file photo
Fun Fair
1983: Joe Farflinger and sons, MIchael, 6, and Robbie, 5, brave the Fun Fair's giant slide.
H&R file photo
Fun Fair
1970
H&R file photo
Fun Fair slide
1980: The giant slide offered the daring a bird's-eye view of th eFun Fair Saturday in Fairview Park.
H&R file photo
Hockey classes given at ice rink
1963
H&R file photo
Immersed in Studies
1966: Red Cross volunteers today began twice-a-week swimming lessons for students enrolled in the city schools' compensatory education program.
H&R file photo
Joyland
1963: Youngsters ride, impervious of controversy surround Joyland.
H&R file photo
Me and my penguin
1990: Gerome Woodland, 8, of Decatur happily naps on his inflatible penguin during a time out on a hot afternoon last week at Fairview Park.
H&R file photo
Nelson Park Golf Course
1989: The best golfers start young, as this quintet knows. the boys - from left, Robbie Laegeler, 6, Andy Fischer, 7, Chris Weigel, 6, Justin Morrision, 7, and Jeff Houseman, 6 - also kept in mind the adage "drive for show, putt for dough" as they polished their putting practice on the green at Nelson Park Golf Course Tuesday.
H&R file photo
Nelson Park Golf Course
1960: Nelson Park Golf Cours, pictured here, overlooks Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
New Instructor
1962:
H&R file photo
Really reeling
1984: Fun and sun combined on the first day of Decatur's 29th Fun Fair Friday. Taking a spin on the Scrambler are, from left: Lindsey Delahunty, 9; Angie Michel, 12, Kim Ehrmantraut, 11, and Christine Houseworth, 12.
H&R file photo
Skating
1980: Gliding through a Sunday of fun, skaters took advantage of "Crazy Day on Ice" at Fairview Park Rink.
H&R file photo
Summer in the Parks
1981: Although it's not summer yet by the calendar, the season has arrived for these fun-loving youngsters. Aboe, the Nelson Park pool got a good workout Sunday as area youths sought relief from the heat and humidity. Top, new park leaders have been playing a variety of games recently at South Shores School, including this one called "Who's It?" The object of the game is for the audience to guess what animal is being portrayed. Playing wolf is Lance Borske.
H&R file photo
Summer officially arrives
1978: Today is the first official day of summer, according to the calendar, and these children from Humpty Dumpty School got into the "swim" of things by visiting and frolicking in and around the wading pool in Fairview Park. The bright, sunny and warm first-day-of-summer weather was a direct contrast to the dark, dreary and extremely rainy day on Tuesday.
H&R file photo
