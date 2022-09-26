Watch now: Scovill clubhouse finds new life as senior hang out

DECATUR — Susan Brion didn't know anyone when she moved to Central Illinois from Florida.

During her first visit to the Scovill Activity Center, she was introduced to a group of card players involved in a game of Bunco.

“The people were so nice, I came back Friday to play Hand and Foot,” she said. “So I’ve come Wednesday and Friday ever since.”

The Scovill Activity Center, located in the former Scovill Golf Course clubhouse, has been a welcoming place for many community members, new and native, since it opened three years ago, according to Dana Floyd, recreation supervisor for the Decatur Park District facility.

The seniors had been meeting in the Johns Hill Senior Center on Jasper Street before the building was closed three years ago to make way for a new Johns Hill School and other additions to that block.

The last golfers graced the rolling hills of the Scovill Golf Course five years ago, leaving the clubhouse dormant until the idea to use it for the activity center came about.

The staff, which includes Floyd and recreation supervisor Gabby Cliff, set up the center on West Main Street in 2019. However, the fun came to a halt shortly afterward because of the COVID pandemic.

“Once we were out here, we didn’t have activities for a while,” Floyd said.

Floyd is among the biggest cheerleaders for the facility, citing a long list of positive attributes. “The view, the park area, and there’s just a good feeling out here,” she said. “And we have way more space.”

The Johns Hill building served the park district well during its tenure as an activity center, providing events for senior citizens as well as people with special needs. The two groups and their activities moved to the new location, along with other participants such as cultural arts classes and choir practices and performances.

Floyd and Cliff have been able to accommodate any visitor or group, they said. Daily activities include various card games and Mahjong, as well as a monthly luncheon for the seniors.

“This is a better area for them,” Cliff said about the senior luncheons and the people that prepare the meals.

The entire building is used, including the basement for storage and a full kitchen, as well as the grounds.

“We have way more area to do a lot of different things,” Cliff said.

“The space has been fantastic,” Floyd said.

The building can be altered to accommodate various group sizes. If a group needs a quiet space for their game, the supervisors can close off a section.

The groups continue to grow in numbers and activities. “We used to have about 30 for lunch,” Floyd said. “Now we have about 100.”

The seniors said they are happy with the additional space, but they want more competition for their games.

“We’re always looking for extra people,” said Pat Lugar.

The building isn’t the only positive side to the facility.

“These guys are so gracious and helpful to help us,” said Teresa Sadorius.

Jo Van Metre and her husband, Bruce, are new to Decatur.

After searching the park district page, they found the Scovill Senior Center only a few months ago. They’ve played Bunco and other games during their visits.

“But we’d really like to get some pinochle and bridge players,” Jo Van Metre said. “Bridge is a game that’s going away. Young people aren’t really playing the game anymore.”

The seniors admit the games can get rambunctious at times.

Nancy Leming and her group of card players were asked to leave other senior facilities.

“The city kicked us out and gave us this one,” she said. “We’re glad, we like it better.”