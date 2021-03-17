Watch now: State awards $57,500 for Decatur bike trail expansion

DECATUR — The Stevens Creek Bikeway moved a step closer to its connection with a trail in Forsyth on Wednesday with the announcement of a $57,500 state grant to the Decatur Park District to help with land acquisition.

“As we head into the warmer months, families across Illinois will spend more time outdoors on the state’s bike paths,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “These grants provide critical funding for local governments to develop or improve existing bike baths, a good investment in safe transportation that also expands local recreation opportunities.”

Funds for the Bicycle Path Grant Program, administered by Illinois Department of Natural Resources, are for the acquisition of land or development of facilities for bicycle paths. The Bicycle Path Grant Program was approved by the Illinois General Assembly in 1989 and funding comes from a percentage of motor vehicle title fees.

“We are ecstatic to receive this grant to help us acquire a portion of the land needed for the bike trial expansion project," said Clay Gerhard, director of operations for the park district.