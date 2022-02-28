Watch now: To mask or unmask? The question remains as state lifts mask mandate

DECATUR — To mask or unmask, that is still the question in Central Illinois, even after Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday finally lifted his controversial mandate requiring face coverings be worn in most indoor public places to combat the spread of COVID.

A snap sampling of public opinion by the Herald & Review revealed a cross-section of views representing both the masked and unmasked camps. Some plan to just keep right on wearing them, and others have clearly been counting the days until they could officially rip them off and forget ‘em.

Kristin Rogers, taking a work break in downtown Decatur, is most definitely not in the discard and forget camp. She has a job dealing with the public and plans to keep her mask firmly in place.

“Where I work, we care about the people we come into contact with,” said Rogers, who did not want to name her employer. “So if I get infected with something, I don't want to give it to somebody else. And I’d like it to be that way vice-versa. We just want to stay safe.”

Shikeva West, out walking in Decatur’s West End, took a similar point of view. “Yeah, I plan to keep on wearing it; I feel safer with it,” she said.

Karen Majors, enjoying what felt like the first day of spring in Decatur’s Fairview Park was more than happy to bid an unfond farewell to her mask. She said she believes mask-wearing did help slow the spread of COVID and its variants, but we’ve moved beyond that now.

“Yes, it's about time the masks went away,” added Majors, 64.

Cindy Joseph, exercising in the park in the warm sunshine, also believed the need for mandated mask wearing is over, but the issue should remain one of individual choice.

“I think there are still going to be people who are leery and they are going to wear masks and that’s OK,” she said. “There should not be any issues about that.”

Joseph, 59, said there are still some places where even she would feel more comfortable wearing a mask, such as the confines of an aircraft. As for COVID generally, she believes the worst is over and now it's time to just get used to living with it.

“Just like we live with the flu and the common cold,” she added. “I think we’re stuck with it.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Macon County Health Department figures show that 321 county residents have lost their lives, with the latest fatalities being two males aged in their 60s. As of Monday, there were 10 COVID-related hospitalizations, and none of those patients were described as being “up-to-date” with their vaccinations.

Meanwhile Pritzker, facing an election year, appears keen for the state to get back to an unmasked sense of normalcy. His order requiring people aged 2 and older to wear masks in public was first imposed on May 1, 2020, when the state was grappling with 59,000 COVID cases and more than 2,400 deaths.

Rules had been relaxed after things appeared to be getting better in June of 2021, only to see cases worsen again with the arrival of COVID variants delta and omicron.

Now, in the wake of vaccinations and booster shots, analysis by the Chicago Tribune shows the Illinois hospitalization rate from COVID is sitting at the lowest among the five neighboring states. That works out at 883 patients per 100,000 residents admitted to hospital with the virus.

The death rate in Illinois per 100,000 residents came in at close to 79, also the lowest seen in the five comparison states.

“Across the state, Illinoisans are taking their masks off today knowing that most eligible adults are boosted, and our hospitals have much more capacity to save lives,” said the governor in a statement.

“I’m proud that Illinoisans have done the hard work that has made our state a leader in the Midwest, with more of our residents vaccinated than any other state in the region.”

The business community has welcomed the lifting of the mask mandate and Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, said her members were looking forward to getting back to business as usual. She said after months and months of COVID-related restrictions and difficulties, the end of the mask mandate signaled a return to normalcy.

“I think businesses are definitely ready to put the pandemic behind them,” she said. “With this mask mandate taken away, it puts a lot of ownership back into the business itself and they can make their own rules in regards to workplace safety.”

All that’s needed now, said the Chamber president, is for the customers of those businesses to get back to normal, too. “And we can all help out our businesses by shopping and dining locally,” she added.

Some returns to normalcy are going to have to wait a bit longer, however.

Decatur’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for March 12 and, for this year, it will remain with COVID safety restrictions in place. That means vehicles only, no walkers, and no direct contact between participants and the watching crowd.

Organizer Jim Wrigley said there isn’t time and it's too much of a logistical headache to go and try and change things in the wake of the mask mandate going away. And he said safety and traffic concerns were a major worry if he suddenly tried to rejig the prearranged parade rules for this year.

As for 2023, barring some unforeseen COVID variant resurgence, the parade should be back as it usually is with marchers pounding the street. And, however it’s organized, Wrigley counts on the luck of the Irish to make sure a good time is had by all.

“Everybody is still looking forward to this year’s parade,” he said. “And us older guys, and I’m an older guy, we would rather ride anyway,” he added with a laugh.

