‘We feel like we’re in this alone:’ Chicago nurses treating coronavirus patients plead for more protective gear

Consuelo Vargas went to a hardware store Friday, scanning the aisles for anything she felt might protect her.

Vargas is a nurse in the emergency room at Stroger Hospital, where she said she already has treated suspected COVID-19 patients without wearing a mask. To help feel protected, she purchased coveralls meant for painters and booties to wrap around her shoes.

She and other nurses across the city are growing increasingly concerned about how they can safeguard themselves, their families and their patients when they say their hospitals don’t have enough personal protective equipment like masks, goggles and gowns.

Recently, Vargas said, a supply cart where she accesses available gear only had one surgical mask with a face shield, and none of the hardier N95 masks. Even when masks are available, Vargas said, medical personnel are told to reuse them for five days and given a paper bag to keep them in. She refuses to reuse masks because she feels that puts both her and her patients at risk.

“There’s no way to have a mask that you’ve been using for that amount of time, even after one time, and then put it in a bag and put it on your face and not touch it in the wrong way where you’re not going to contaminate yourself or somebody else,” she said.