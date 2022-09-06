"We Fight Back" Gala prepares for upcoming event

DECATUR — Preparations are underway for the upcoming “We Fight Back” Gala.

Cancer patients and survivors will be honored during the special evening to be held on Jan. 21 at the Decatur Club. However, organizers have already begun the hunt for honorees, sponsors and businesses.

Kelsi Palmer created the cancer event to honor her mother who died in 2016 of liver cancer. “It’s crazy how much cancer takes away from a person,” she said.

While her mother was sick, Palmer visited often to take care of her by trimming her nails, applying lotion and bringing her food. “What happens with the women who don’t have people to come and care for them during this time,” Palmer said shortly after her mother passed away. “I’m going to do something about that.”

A few years passed with Palmer often hearing a silent voice in her mind reminding her of the original thought.

We Fight Back Gala For more information on taking part in the “We Fight Back” event or to nominate a makeover cancer patient, email Kelsi Palmer at wefightback23@gmail.com. Nominations will also be accepted until Sept. 24.

In 2021, Palmer organized the first event providing makeovers and meals for cancer patients. Ten women took part with hair, nails and massages provided to help them look and feel better. “I just want them to know they are still beautiful,” Palmer said.

Last year’s gala was limited to the participants, hairdressers, makeup artists, nail technicians, and a personal server. “So the ladies didn’t have to move at all,” Palmer said.

The organizers have invited only five patients for this year’s event. “Only because it is a bigger event,” Palmer said. “But I know that if I get more than five, my heart isn’t going to tell people no.”

The organizers learned from the intimate gathering and wanted to create something grander for the public. “People need to be here to feel the way this feels,” Palmer said about last year’s event. “So I wanted to do a gala. It will be more of a party this time.”

Male cancer patients are invited to be treated during this year’s event. Flowers, a meal and other pampering elements will be given to the selected cancer patients. “But I want the community to come out to show love and support to these people as well,” Palmer said.

Tickets are $45 and will be available to the public. Guests will receive a meal and an alcoholic beverage. A DJ will provide music. Other activities are also planned. “I want it to be very Hollywood,” Palmer said. “I want it to be something that people will remember for a long time.”

The cancer patients will receive their makeovers in the morning with an impressive presentation during the evening event. “The Decatur Club has a grand staircase in their ballroom,” Palmer said about the entrance.

During the months preceding the event, “We Fight Back” fundraisers have been planned. Donations will be accepted as well. Nominations and their cancer stories will also be accepted until Sept. 24. Each entry will be $5. “Just make sure the person is someone who wants to do it,” Palmer said.