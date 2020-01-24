What is coronavirus and what precautions should people be taking?

An outbreak of hundreds of cases of coronavirus has resulted in 26 deaths and travel restrictions that are impacting millions of people in China.

Now, the second case of the respiratory illness in the United States has been confirmed to be in Chicago.

A Chicago woman in her 60s who returned from a visit to China earlier this month has been diagnosed with the virus. The woman had traveled to Wuhan, China, the center of the outbreak, in late December and returned to the city Jan. 13. Earlier this week, a man in his 30s was diagnosed in Washington state after traveling to the same region as the woman.

With the virus hitting close to home, what can people in the Chicago area do to stay healthy?

What is coronavirus?

Human coronaviruses are common throughout the world, causing respiratory illnesses that result in runny noses, sore throats and coughs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Now, scientists have identified a new coronavirus that was first confirmed in Wuhan. It can cause a more severe illness, according to Michael Ison, a professor of infectious disease and organ transplantation at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.