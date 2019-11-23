When a single undeliverable letter can mean losing Medicaid

Colorado plans to open a consolidated returned mail center for the state as soon as July 2020. That could provide some economies of scale and consistency, but has the potential of increasing the number of people dropped, as local knowledge is replaced by automation.

Counties currently receive guidance from the state on how to process returned mail, but they have leeway to set their own procedures. El Paso County, for example, rarely closes cases based on a single piece of returned mail and opts not to act on addresses that are often used by those who are homeless, such as a shelter or post office.

"They're the least likely for us to be able to have a phone number to call them," said Karen Logan, economic and administrative services director for the county.

The county, Colorado's second-largest, used grant money this year to pay staff overtime to whittle down its backlog of returned mail. That has helped the county process more than 48,000 pieces of returned mail in the past year, with more than a third prompting database changes. But officials could not say how many of those resulted in people losing benefits.

"We have some other things that are a little bit higher on the priority scale, so we don't close as many cases as we probably could," Logan said. "But I can tell you this: Closing a case and having a person have to reapply two months later takes significantly more work."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0